Last Updated:

BTS' Suga And PSY's 'That That' Out Now: Here's How ARMY Is Reacting To The Latest Track

South Korean musician PSY recently unveiled his most-awaited track 'That That,' which also features BTS rapper Suga. Here is how fans are reacting to it.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
BTS

Image: Twitter/@psy_oppa


South Korean singing sensation PSY, known for his 2012 hit Gangnam Style, has surely taken the internet by storm by releasing the title track That That of his most-awaited 9th album PSY 9th. The foot-tapping song marks PSY's comeback after five years. However, what makes it more special is Grammy-nominated South Korean band BTS' rapper Suga's appearance, who has not only featured in the track but has also served as its producer.

The South Korean music sensation teased the track earlier this month and since then has been updating fans about the same. He unveiled the official track on April 29 on YouTube. Over 300 thousand people attended the track's premiere. Soon after the track was released, PSY's fans and BTS fan ARMY could not keep calm and showered their love on the two musicians. Here is how fans are reacting to the new track.

PSY, Suga's That That out now

That That features PSY donning a cowboy-themed outfit as he celebrated his comeback in 2022. He could be heard singing, "Long time no see huh? It's been a minute? We're back to laughing, crying, living, loving," as he grooved to the track. He also did the signature step of Gangnam Style ahead of Suga's entry. BTS' Suga looked dapper in an off-white coloured pantsuit as he shook a leg with PSY. 

READ | 'Run BTS' Episode 153 highlights: J-Hope sings Gangnam Style by PSY and more

That That song Twitter review

The duo's fans are thrilled to watch the most-awaited music video. The microblogging site Twitter saw a series of trending hashtags as fans expressed their views on the track. A Twitter user wrote, "DID YOU SAY MASTER DANCER???" while another one wrote, "Give my man Min Yoongi an Oscar, Grammy can wait! Also this video is very Ps."

READ | 'Gangnam Style' fame Psy to release next album in 2022; reveals reason behind his break

Many also shared their favourite parts of the track. Sharing a clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Suga said 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, haters gonna hate, players gonna play" and the part when he mentioned his name and psy name "Min yoongi & Park Jaisang.'" Another one penned, "YOONGI'S RAP VERSE ON ThatThat IS ON FIRE 'Still here standing with the test of time' 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger' 'Haters gonna hate, players gonna play.'"

READ | PSY announces comeback after 5 years; promises more sensational track than 'Gangnam Style'

Image: Twitter/@psy_oppa

READ | BTS' Suga turns producer for 'That That' song from PSY's 9th album; Watch teaser here
READ | BTS' Suga and PSY groove to 'That That' in upcoming song's new teaser; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, BTS Suga, PSY
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND