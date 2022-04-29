BTS' Suga And PSY's 'That That' Out Now: Here's How ARMY Is Reacting To The Latest Track

South Korean singing sensation PSY, known for his 2012 hit Gangnam Style, has surely taken the internet by storm by releasing the title track That That of his most-awaited 9th album PSY 9th. The foot-tapping song marks PSY's comeback after five years. However, what makes it more special is Grammy-nominated South Korean band BTS' rapper Suga's appearance, who has not only featured in the track but has also served as its producer.

The South Korean music sensation teased the track earlier this month and since then has been updating fans about the same. He unveiled the official track on April 29 on YouTube. Over 300 thousand people attended the track's premiere. Soon after the track was released, PSY's fans and BTS fan ARMY could not keep calm and showered their love on the two musicians. Here is how fans are reacting to the new track.

PSY, Suga's That That out now

That That features PSY donning a cowboy-themed outfit as he celebrated his comeback in 2022. He could be heard singing, "Long time no see huh? It's been a minute? We're back to laughing, crying, living, loving," as he grooved to the track. He also did the signature step of Gangnam Style ahead of Suga's entry. BTS' Suga looked dapper in an off-white coloured pantsuit as he shook a leg with PSY.

That That song Twitter review

The duo's fans are thrilled to watch the most-awaited music video. The microblogging site Twitter saw a series of trending hashtags as fans expressed their views on the track. A Twitter user wrote, "DID YOU SAY MASTER DANCER???" while another one wrote, "Give my man Min Yoongi an Oscar, Grammy can wait! Also this video is very Ps."

Give my man Min Yoongi an Oscar, Grammy can wait!

Also this video is very Psy 😂#ThatThat#ThatThatProdSUGA pic.twitter.com/PJ8MAXGx6v — Aatie⁷💜 (@bts_2102) April 29, 2022

Many also shared their favourite parts of the track. Sharing a clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Suga said 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, haters gonna hate, players gonna play" and the part when he mentioned his name and psy name "Min yoongi & Park Jaisang.'" Another one penned, "YOONGI'S RAP VERSE ON ThatThat IS ON FIRE 'Still here standing with the test of time' 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger' 'Haters gonna hate, players gonna play.'"

Suga said "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, haters gonna hate, players gonna play" and the part when he mentioned his name and psy name "Min yoongi & Park Jaisang"#ThatThat #ThatThatProdSUGA pic.twitter.com/iUl1WY4bau — ۵ (@mybwits) April 29, 2022

YOONGI'S RAP VERSE ON #ThatThat IS ON FIRE 🔥



"Still here standing with the test of time"

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger"

"Haters gonna hate, players gonna play" 🔥🔥🔥



[https://t.co/DisP6TdjE6] pic.twitter.com/HCUaDxxdlG — BTSxARMY VOTING TEAM (@01Btsxarmy) April 29, 2022

Image: Twitter/@psy_oppa