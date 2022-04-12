PSY Announces Comeback After 5 Years; Promises More Sensational Track Than 'Gangnam Style'

After a long hiatus that lasted over five years, South Korean singer PSY has finally announced his comeback. He made the announcement by sharing a small clip via social media where he is seen promising his fans of releasing a bigger hit than Gangnam Style. With over four billion views, Gangnam Style is one of the most-watched videos on YouTube and became a viral sensation transcending boundaries and languages in 2012.

The craze for the catchy song is still evident across several parts of the country. PSY's last album titled PSY 8th 4X2 = 8 was released in 2017. A few months back, the singer had opened up about his hiatus and had promised the fans to return to the music scene by releasing his ninth album titled 'PSY 9th'.

PSY announces comeback

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PSY shared a video of him announcing his comeback to the excited fans and talking about releasing a song that will have more impact than the 2012 release Gangnam Style. In the video, he said, ''To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002, and it took me exactly ten years to produce a song that is more sensational than that. ‘Gangnam Style’ was released in 2012. I guess what I’m trying to say is that perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

Fans had a hard time controlling their excitement over the official announcement as one netizen wrote on Twitter, ''Gangnam Style effects to the world was Epic. Even the non-kpop fans were dancing to it. We need that kind of unity through music again. #PSY #Manifesting'' while others asked the rapper to collab with their favourite artist.

OMG gangnam style oppa comebackkk 🥰🥰🥰 canttttt waittttt — Treasure Forever (@TreasureForeve4) April 12, 2022

PSY talks about his hiatus

As mentioned earlier, PSY had opened up about his long hiatus, as per Sports.Khan, during an event. He began by saying, ''I had a lot of plans this year, but I didn’t release an album because I thought that releasing a new song without a performance would be meaningful. Next year, no matter what the circumstances, I will release the 9th house,'' he continued, ''It has been two years since we felt the preciousness of the ordinary, which we felt as our daily life. Next year, I hope to get back what I lost in the past two years''.

Image: AP