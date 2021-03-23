'Radha': Dhvani Bhanushali Releases New Soulful Song On Birthday, Fans All Hearts

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali who is known for some amazing soul-stirring songs like Vaaste, Leja Re, recently surprised fans with yet another song Radha on her birthday. The singer who ringed in her 23rd birthday on March 22, took to Instagram and released the contemporary song of young love. The soulful track with a modern vibe is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Abhijit Vaghani.

Dhvani Bhanushali surprises fans with new song

The singer shared the song on Instagram and revealed that it holds a special place in her heart and she had a great time working on the song. The song that comprises of interesting lyrics, soothing melody, and easy listening-house music undertones is sure to impress fans. The video that was released on the singer's birthday later in the day topped the chart by becoming the most viewed video in 24 hours. The new song had garnered 5,283,844 views soon after it was launch by the singer.



After receiving a terrific response to the song, Dhavani took to Instagram and shared a video while expressing her happiness over the success of her song. The singer thanked her fans and well-wishers for showering her with their love and appreciation and making the day extra special for her. "Thank you for all the love to Radha. I didn't know the best way to thank you guys for all the love hence the live. Really grateful," she captioned the video.



The song which was directed by Karan Kapadia, with cinematography by the award-winning Ravi Varman, was shot in Alibaug while showcasing the pure elements of nature. Talking about the song, Dhvani confessed that the song Radha is completely different from other tracks that she has crooned in the past. "Radha is very different from the kind of songs I've done before. It depicts the innocence of falling in love and being happy in the moment. I had a blast shooting for the music video with Karan. He and Ravi Sir have taken the song so higher with their concept and look how beautiful each frame looks. Also, Rajit has choreographed some cool steps to dance to. Bhushan Sir always has been very supportive and he has loved the song that we have created. I can't wait for everyone to watch this one," she opined in a statement.

