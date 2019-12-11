Raftaar Has Introduced These Amazing New Artists Under His Music Brand, Kalamkaar! Details

Rap music is emerging in India, especially after the release of Gully Boy. Many independent and underground rap artists are blooming as people have accepted rhythmic poetry. Rap found its way in Bollywood because of many music superstars like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah. These established rappers help other independent artists by including them in their albums, songs or their brand. Raftaar is one of the most cherished rappers, who has been helping many underground artists for a long time.

Raftaar aka Dilin Nair, has recently introduced a music brand with the name of Kalamkaar, which means a writer. The brand has hosted 45 videos until now, launching many independent and underground artists under its name. Here is a list of top artists introduced by Raftaar under his music brand Kalamkaar.

KR$NA

Amongst the top underground artists in India, Krishna Kaul's words are like fire. KR$NA started his rap career from 2005 with his earlier stage name, Prozpekt. The independent rapper also featured in Gully Boy as a contestant of the rap show. Now, being a part of Raftaar's Kalamkaar, KR$SNA has given many hit songs and netizens have loved it completely. The song, Seedha Makeover, is one of the most viewed songs of KR$NA with 4.6M views in Kalamkaar timeline.

Emcee Hasnain

Started his career 4 years ago, the rapper has emerged gradually with hard work and undoubtedly his impeccable talent. Emcee Hasnain shook the internet with his second song, Nafrat, on his Youtube channel. Since then, he has given some marvelous tracks to the underground rap world. However, this rapper has only sung one song for Kalamkaar until now, and fans are waiting to see more of him soon. Emcee being a lesser-known rapper among KR$NA and Raftaar, sung Koi Shaq for Kalamkaar and created magic with his words. The video song holds 327K views and 18K likes.

Rashmeet Kaur

Apart from rappers, the music brand Kalamkaar has also introduced some very soothing voices like Rashmeet Kaur. The independent singer is a Youtube diva. Her voice transcends the listener to some other dimension. Amongst the most loved song of Rashmeet Kaur in Kalamkaar is Ik Meri featuring Hajras as a rapper. The music video was launched a week ago on Kalamkaar and it already has 143K views and 12K likes.

