Raftaar Says He Went From Being A Salesperson To A Rapper With Dad's Help

Dilin Nair, widely popular among the fans with his stage name Raftaar, is a musician and rapper who has gained fame in Bollywood with his work. Recently, he featured in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s celebrity podcast called No Filter Neha. In the podcast, he opened up about his journey throughout the years, and how he became a renowned rapper. Here is quick go through of what rapper Raftaar said on #NoFilterNeha.

My father gave me the freedom to fight – Raftaar

In his interview with Neha Dhupia on her celebrity podcast title #NoFilterNeha, Raftaar opened up about how he ended up in the Indian hip-hop industry. He said that he always wanted to enter the rapping business. However, it was not possible for him due to financial crunches in the family. Rapper Raftaar told that in 2006 he had the job of a salesman in United Colors of Benetton. He also confirmed that his salary as a salesperson was ₹10,000.

Raftaar also said that while his salary was ₹ 10,000, his father used to earn ₹ 12,000. Rapper Raftaar mentioned how, one day, his father took ₹ 10,000 out of his salary, and kept it under Raftaar’s pillow. Raftaar added that his father asked him to quit his job and that the ₹ 10,000 under his pillow were from his salary. Rapper Raftaar then said that since he was given a free hand, he could not even make any excuses for the same.

Raftaar added that his parents supported him in his journey, and they were the ones who asked him to try his luck out in the hip-hop scene of India. He added that his father told that, if nothing works out, they will set up a store for him, and that he would not die out of starvation. In conclusion, Raftaar recollected how he started writing in grade 7 and did not even know that he was writing raps. He said that he just knew that he was good at rhyming words. He said that the starting point of his journey as a rap artist was when he was introduced to Linkin Park, Eminem, and Queen, and started relating to the music groups on a personal level.

