Rahul Vaidya Releases New Song 'Chhaap Tilak'; Fans Call His Voice 'magical'

Playback singer Rahul Vaidya is currently a lot in the news and has gained an immense amount of fame and love from the public after his stint in a popular reality show. The singer who is currently in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently took to his social media page to announce that the lyrical video of his latest song Chaap Tilak is out now.

Rahul Vaidya releases new song Chhap Tilak

Sharing a snippet of the song, Rahul in his caption wrote, "My new song Chhaap Tilak composed by the super talented younger bro @shreyaspuranikofficial & beautiful vocals by @palakmuchhal3." Rahul Vaidya has lent his voice to the song alongside Kaun Tujhe singer Palak Mucchal. While the official Chhaap Tilak video is not out yet, the lyrics and the still used for the song denotes the number to be a wedding track. Take a look.

Netizens react to Rahul Vaidya's latest song

Shreyas Puranik who is the composer of the song took to the comments and wrote, "Thank you for singing it so beautifully paji." Fans of the singer also praised the song and showered him with compliments on how beautiful his voice is. One user wrote, "It takes me to the magical world" while another commented, "This song (starstruck emojis) and your voice (heart emoji)" Netizens flooded the comments section of the post with heart and fire emojis. Check it out:

A look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Prior to this, Rahul Vaidya sang and appeared in a song Madhanya alongside his lady love and television actor Disa Parmar. The official video of the song released a month ago and has over 16 million views on YouTube. The actor had shared a BTS video of himself and Disha shooting for the song on his Instagram announcing that Madhanya was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Three days ago on May 18, he shared a recreated version of the song Kinna Sona on his Instagram account which also featured the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. The post received a lot of love from the netizens and celebrities like Sonal Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and many others also expressed their love for the song in the comments.

Rahul has also been sharing updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for a few days now. Most recently, he shared a picture posing with his fellow contestants while enjoying a game of Rugby.

