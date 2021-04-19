Rahul Vaidya Ties Knot With Disha Parmar In 'Madhanya', Fans Call It A 'blockbuster Song'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar-starrer wedding song Madhanya is finally out. The celebrity couple who are soon about to get hitched in real life, have first tied the knot onscreen in their latest music video. Madhanya is crooned by Vaidya himself in collaboration with Asees Kaur. As soon as the song was released, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to talk about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s amazing chemistry. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting to Madhanya.

Madhanya song reactions:

Ever since the song’s release, Twitterati have been sharing their verdict on this romantic number. “Madhanya song is so beautiful I have no word to describe my opinion about song and your and @dishaparmar magical chemistry, @rahulvaidya23 and @AseesKaur melodies voice. I’m watching Madhanya on loop. Madhanya = blockbuster song”, a fan commented. Another said, “One of the most beautiful song I ever heard This song will break all the records Super duper hit song Rahul vaidya voice is just amazing, soulful”. “Visually the song is so beautiful. Mesmerising locations & photography. Disha makes such a pretty bride. Can’t take my eyes of her. Hot pink really suits her skin tone. Rahul you look and sound absolutely devine. Der aaye durust aaye. The wait for your song was well worth it”, added a third user. Check out all the reactions below:

Congratulations rkv

I love this song and ur voice touch to heart â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

I promise in my brother weeding this song on loop ðŸ˜‚

Congratulations once again to u and disha bhabhi â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#JasminBhasin

PANI DI GAL FT HITS 50M — Nisha (@Nisha21683423) April 18, 2021

MADHANYA song is so beautiful I have no word to describe my opinion about song your and @disha11parmar magical chemistry ðŸ˜@rahulvaidya23 and @AseesKaur melodies voice ðŸ˜»

I'm watching MADHANYA on loop ðŸ¤§

MADHANYA= blockbuster song â¤ï¸#Madhanya #Dishul #MadhanyaOutNow — sargamâœ¨ (@dilonkisargam) April 18, 2021

One of the most beautiful song I ever heard

This song will break all the records

Super duper hit song

Rahul vaidya voice is just amazing, soulful â¤#RahulVaidya #RKVians #MadhanyaOutNow#DishaParmar — Shreyansh (@Shreyan53657252) April 18, 2021

Our king look so precious baby ðŸ˜»ðŸ˜»ðŸ’• acting singing Romance Emotion you nailed it ðŸ™Œ



PROUD TO BE YOUR FAN ðŸ˜»âœ‹#MadhanyaOutNow #Madhanya #RahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/80YmpxiTqw — RENU (SANA)ðŸ’™ (@RenuuSony14) April 18, 2021

When you say you will do something, I trust you.

This music video just magnificent. You are not a good Singer also a very good actor too my Champ

Our Multi-Talented KINGðŸ¤©ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜˜#MadhanyaOutNow #Madhanya #RahulVaidya #DishaParmar pic.twitter.com/aVvSlU4yzP — Sonia (@Sonia78682727) April 18, 2021

Goona be my fav wedding song for sure:Dalso goona be playing it on my wedding whenever that happensâ™¡Loved ur voice @rahulvaidya23 u& @AseesKaur both were fabulousâ™¡Also Disha's acting was fab in the mv she looked so pretty â™¡#Madhanya #MadhanyaOutNow #RahulVaidya #Dishul — ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@Goharraza2) April 18, 2021

The sweet fruits of waiting.thank you all the Madhanya's team for such a wonderful song.we love it.#RahulVaidya you are killing it and #DishaParmar you looks so beautiful

As always #Dishul on fire — Rahul (@Rahul24370995) April 18, 2021

In the music video, Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha can be seen being emotional as she is all set to walk down the wedding aisle. Disha’s father breaks down as he watches her daughter grow to become a beautiful bride. Soon after the emotional scene, audiences are taken to the wedding mandap, where Rahul is eagerly waiting for Disha’s arrival. The couple takes their wedding vows around the sacred fire and the newlyweds set off for the Bidaai ceremony.

Bride Disha is all emotional to leave her family’s side, however, Rahul being a devoted husband comes forward to support her. The latter half of the video sees the newlyweds spend a happy and exciting wedding journey together. Watch the Madhanya video below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from Madhanya)