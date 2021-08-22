Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bollywood Songs That Should Be On Your Rakhi Playlist This Year

This year's auspicious Raksha Bandhan occasion falls on Sunday, 22 August 2021 and celebrates the pure and loving bond of a brother and a sister. It literally means "the bond of protection" as sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist in return for protection and affection by them. The day is marked by family get-togethers, sweet treats, photos filled with lots of love and not to forget, some timeless tracks to celebrate the beautiful relationship shared by the siblings. So, here is a list of some Bollywood songs that you may add to your playlist as you delve into your Rakhi rituals. Have a look

Your guide to the ultimate Raksha Bandhan playlist

Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai

From the 1974 movie Resham Ki Dori, the song was composed by the music maestro Shankar Jaikishan and written by Shailendra. It was picturized on superstar Dharmendra, with the soulful voice of Suman Kalyanpur. The track beautifully encapsulates how the sister has tied the Rakhi to her brother's wrist, as the latter protects her at a great personal sacrifice.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

The song was picturized on veteran actor Balraj Shaani and gorgeous actress Nanda and was released in 1959 in the movie Choti Behan. The legendary Lata Mangeshkar has given voice to the song which is written by Shailendra and the music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

This song has to surely be the most popular and widely known Rakhi song from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The epic track beautifully portrays the bond of love between the siblings. It stars superstars Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman with music legends like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar having blended their voices. The music for the 1971 hit track was composed by none other than the music maestro R. D. Burman and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi.

Hum Behanon Ke Liye

The song is from the 1969 movie Anjaana. The track features Rajendra Kumar and Nazima and has been sung by legend Lata Mangeshkar. The song is the epitome of the pure bond of a brother and sister relationship and has been written by Anand Balshi and music composed by Laxmikant- Pyarelal.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Apart from giving us a beautiful storyline and stunning performances, Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath also showered the audiences with this beautiful song, which is sure to leave the audiences teary-eyed.

Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

The widely known rakhi song from the movie Beimaan describes the bond of love between brother and sister, being picturized on Manoj Kumar and Nazima as the lead pair. It has been sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar music maestro duo Shankar - Jaikishan composing the song while Verma-Malik wrote the lyrics. The movie got released n the year 1972.

Mamta Bhare Din

The melodious song celebrates the festival with Suneil Shetty starring in it. The track was originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sadhana Sargam.

Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda

The track was a part of the 1965 movie Kaajal. It is picturized on the tragedy queen Meena Kumari and was sung by Asha Bhosale with a composition by Ravi. It focuses on the eternal bond of a brother and sister.

Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab

The song is from the movie Tiranga released in 1993. The song depicts the meaning of Rakhi for a sister and has been sung by Sadhana Sargam, picturized on beautiful Varsha Usgaonkar.

(IMAGE- SVANMUSICBREWERY/ INSTA)