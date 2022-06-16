Rapper Diddy To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET Awards

As the BET Awards 2021 were held virtually last year on June 26, the organisers announced the date of the 2022 in-person event while unveiling the names of the host, nominees and performers. The organisers even made a delightful piece of announcement revealing that the Rapper Diddy will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards 2022.

The BET Awards will be aired live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on 26 June 2022 from the Microsoft Theater.

Rapper Diddy to be honoured at BET Awards 2022

Scott Mills, the CEO of BET Awards 2022, recently issued a statement revealing that they were delighted to have the opportunity to use their biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of the popular rapper and singer Diddy. They even lauded Diddy's contribution to the music industry and stated how he has always been a pioneering force in their community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights and blazing new trails while raising the bar for everyone.

2022 BET Awards Nominations

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat - Planet Her

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"

Kanye West - "Come to Life"

Kelly Price - "Grace"

Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET HER

Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes - Bel Air

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks - Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Will Smith - King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Coco Jones - Bel Air

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Image: AP