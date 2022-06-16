Rapper Diddy To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET Awards

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the BET Awards 2021 were held virtually last year on June 26, the organisers announced the date of the 2022 in-person event while unveiling the names of the host, nominees and performers. The organisers even made a delightful piece of announcement revealing that the Rapper Diddy will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards 2022.
The BET Awards will be aired live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on 26 June 2022 from the Microsoft Theater.
Scott Mills, the CEO of BET Awards 2022, recently issued a statement revealing that they were delighted to have the opportunity to use their biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of the popular rapper and singer Diddy. They even lauded Diddy's contribution to the music industry and stated how he has always been a pioneering force in their community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights and blazing new trails while raising the bar for everyone.
"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement.
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
Kanye West - "Come to Life"
Kelly Price - "Grace"
Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
Doja Cat - "Woman"
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Adrian Holmes - Bel Air
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks - Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Will Smith - King Richard
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Coco Jones - Bel Air
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.