Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Spark Pregnancy Rumours At Diddy's BBMAs 2022 After-party

As Machine Gun Kelly performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 giving an emotional performance and dedicating it to his wife Megan Fox and their unborn child, the couple recently sparked pregnancy rumours amidst rapper Diddy's after-party.

Fox and Kelly reportedly began dating in 2020, post which they got engaged in January 2022 as the rapper went down on one knee to propose. Meanwhile, Kelly recently released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. It includes super hit tracks like Emo Girl (featuring Willow Smith), and Maybe among others.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark pregnancy rumours

According to Page Six, after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked pregnancy rumours during their appearance at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, they even hinted at the same during the after-party hosted by Rapper Diddy. Guests who appeared at the after-party told the publication that the moment Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox entered the party, they hit the dance floor. However, Fox reportedly did not consume any alcohol despite Diddy’s Deleon tequila and Ciroc vodka being served to the VIP guests. Fox “immediately hit the dance floor. She didn’t drink alcohol all night." While it was earlier revealed that Megan Fox quit drinking in 2009, it was still speculated that she wasn't drinking because of her being pregnant.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his BBMAs performance to Megan Fox and their 'unborn child'

After leaving fans amazed by walking the red carpet with his fiance, Megan Fox whom he addressed as his wife, the star delivered a special performance for her by singing the song, Twin Flame. While performing the song on stage, he stated that he wrote the song for his wife. The moment he said so, it left the fans in doubt whether the duo secretly got married. Moreover, he then sang "Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free," while stating that he was dedicating it to his unborn child.

Soon after the performance, Machine Gun Kelly took to his official Twitter handle and mentioned how it broke his heart to sing the end of that song. Adding to it, he also mentioned that he recorded the song Twin Flame two years ago while adding how it was beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for everyone.

i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later.

beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 16, 2022

broke my heart to sing the end of that song — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 16, 2022

