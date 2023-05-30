Rapper Divine Pays Tribute To Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala During IPL Performance | WATCH

Rapper Divine, who took center stage at the IPL closing ceremony this year, paid a special tribute to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala amid his performance. On the slain singer's death anniversary, the rapper started his energetic performance with Sidhu Moosewala's name. He said, "Rest in peace Sidhu Moosewala" and even urged the audience to repeat after him.

After he paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala and remembered him on his first death anniversary, he began his performance with a bang. He started his set with his hit track titled Mere Gully Mein and closed his performance with the song titled Baazigar. Apart from Divine, singer-rapper King also performed his hit songs during the IPL 2023 closing ceremony. Take a look at Divine's performance below:

About IPL 2023 closing ceremony

At first, rapper Divine performed his hit songs including Game Over, Baazigar, Mirchi, and more at the IPL ceremony. After a while, singer Jonita Gandhi arrived and performed on the stage in a sparkling outfit. Joining the others, King also performed his songs including Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and others. Before these artists, DJ Nucleya entertained the crowd during the IPL match on Sunday. The final match of IPL 2023 took place between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The match was organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy. The final IPL match was about to take place on Sunday, but due to some uncertainties, it was shifted to Monday.

A special start to a special occasion 🙌



An electrifying performance by KING gets Ahmedabad going 🎶🎶#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/6FeRRLO4qw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

No shortage of entertainment at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad 🔥🔥



Jonita Gandhi lights up the stage with a magical performance 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @jonitamusic pic.twitter.com/nCnbcgqSbR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

IPL 2023 final match: Highlights

The highlight of the IPL was Ravindra Jadeja getting a six and a four with the last two balls. With Jadeja's score on the last ball, Chennai Super Kings won its trophy for the fifth time. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement.

About Sidhu Moosewala's death

Sidhu Moosewala, a prominent Punjabi singer and rapper, was shot dead at the age of 28 by unidentified miscreants a year ago, while he was travelling in his car. Sidhu Moosewala was at the peak of his musical career when he was gunned down by miscreants on May 29, 2022. Reportedly, he was on the way to his aunt's house when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the hospital in Mansa, wherein he was declared dead.