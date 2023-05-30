'Gujarati Does It For Chennai': Netizens Bow Down To Jadeja After His Knock In IPL Final

May 30, 2023, history was created yet again at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the match and gave a fairytale ending to his captain MS Dhoni's last match in 2023. While ten runs were needed off the last two balls and it was Jadeja smashed Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma for a six and a four and took his team to a memorable final victory.

Netizens react to Ravindra Jadeja's last over finish

The netizens on social media were elated with Ravindra Jadeja's last over-finish and came up with different reactions to CSK's fairytale win.

Chennai’s Sudarshan top scores for Gujarat and Gujarat’s Sir Jadeja wins it for Chennai, this is the beauty of India. #ipl — ramkumar r (@zramkumar26) May 30, 2023

Write it on the history book !..♥️

Sir Ravindra Jadeja finishes off in style 🔥

"CSK CSK CSK"

i will never forget this day in my life💛

What a lovely pictures!

CSK CSK CSK chants all over the stadium 🔥🔥#CSKvsGT #IPLFinals#MSDhoni 💛 #IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni𓃵 #jadeja pic.twitter.com/pfgtIgbDWd — AyÛsH KuMaR (@AysHKuMaR1) May 30, 2023

He did it! @imjadeja always coming to the rescue when CSK needs the most. Every time this man delivers. The backbone, the GOAT - Sir Ravindra Jadeja 💛

Picture of the day #IPL2023Final CSK CSK CSK pic.twitter.com/HcZR4hhfG9 — Aditya Roy (@AdityaRoy03) May 29, 2023

The win was also a farewell for Ambati Rayudu who was also playing the last match of his Indian Premier League career. The right-handed batsman had announced his retirement just one day before the IPL 2023 final.

However, Chennai Super Kings were able to register a historic Indian Premier League title win, but things were not easy for them as Gujarat Titans had registered a first-innings score of 214/4 in which it was Sai Sudharsan who showed the blaze of his bat and made 96 runs in just 47 balls and his innings also included eight fours and six sixes.

GT had also posted the highest total in an Indian Premier League final and they looked all favourites to win the match. The rain gods also entered the CSK's chase during the third ball and every possible thing had happened due to which they could have lost the match, though destiny had something else in mind and the same happened with MS Dhoni and his team.