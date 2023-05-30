Last Updated:

'Gujarati Does It For Chennai': Netizens Bow Down To Jadeja After His Knock In IPL Final

The netizens on social media erupted with reactions after Ravindra Jadeja's fairytale finish for CSK in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Saksham nagar
Ravindra Jadeja

May 30, 2023, history was created yet again at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the match and gave a fairytale ending to his captain MS Dhoni's last match in 2023. While ten runs were needed off the last two balls and it was Jadeja smashed Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma for a six and a four and took his team to a memorable final victory. 

Netizens react to Ravindra Jadeja's last over finish 

The netizens on social media were elated with Ravindra Jadeja's last over-finish and came up with different reactions to CSK's fairytale win. 

