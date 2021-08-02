Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Passes Away At 4, Her Mom Confirms In Emotional Post

Rapper Fetty Wap's is mourning the loss of his daughter Lauren who passed away at the age of four. The baby's mother Turquoise Miami has confirmed the news on Instagram. The confirmation of the tragedy came a month after reports started emerging about the demise.

Rappy Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren passes away

While reports had emerged previously, no cause of death had been mentioned then and the family did not share it with the media after the confirmation. Some reports claim that she died on June 24.

Turquoise Miami confirmed the baby's death on Instagram and called her daughter 'amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,' along with a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. She also wrote that 'souls can feel your love', as she urged her followers to comment or say 'I love you Lauren.'

Fetty Wap has maintained silence over his daughter's death, but seemed to refer to her in a post where he wrote, 'Lolo daddy did that for you last night baby girl'. The post came after his performance at Miami's Rolling Loud festival. He performed his hit Come My Way but did not mention his daughter during the act. However, he then posted a video of the popular song with 'Listen Lolo' written across the screen.

As per reports, Fetty and Turquoise were in a relationship around the time of Lauren's birth.

However, they parted ways and there were some strong allegations from Turquoise against the 30-year-old. She had claimed that Fetty was not paying child support for their child for two years. The American dancer and musician had once posted about booking a flight and coming personally to ask him about it as she said she was 'curious.'

Lauren was his fifth child out of six kids, all with different women. His other children are Aydin who is 10-years-old, Zaviera who is 6-yers-old, Khari who is 5-years-old, Amani who is 5-years-old, and Zy who is 2-years-old.

Fetty Wap's original name is Willie Junior Maxwell II and hails from Paterson, New Jersey. He had shot to limelight with his debut track Trap Queen that touched No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His two other tracks 679 and My Way too entered the Top 10 lists.

