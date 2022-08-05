Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Vandalized Ahead Of His Show In Nebraska

Rapper Machine Gunn Kelly did not get a warm welcome on his tour stop in Omaha, Nebraska. The I think I'm Okay crooner's red-coloured tour bus was vandalized with a graphic image and a homophobic slur. Several pictures of the bus surfaced online which had the words, 'Rap Devil F---t', written over it. Someone spray-painted both sides of the rapper's red tour bus as one side of the bus had some ungrateful words written over it, while the other side had a drawing of a male private part. Take a look at it here:

The Emo Girl hitmaker brought four buses to Omaha with him, including yellow, red blue and green, but only his red bus was vandalised with spray. As per Page Six, the bus was vandalised outside of the CHI Health Center Omaha, where Kelly was scheduled to perform in a few hours.

Police say the investigation is under process

An Omaha Police officer informed the publication that so far no arrest has been made in the case, but there is an active investigation into the incident. the Public Information Officer said, "An official report was made and that will get assigned to a detective for a follow-up." He further added that the bus has been returned to its normal condition as "all of the spray paint was easily removed and there was no permanent damage to the tour bus".

Soon after the incident took place, Machine Gunn Kelly took to his Instagram handle and addressed the incident. The video which has been posted on the rapper's Instagram Stories saw him saying while shaking his head while lying in a bed, "You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f–kin’ idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly was groped by one of his fans during his performance at the Moda Center in Portland as a part of his Mainstream Sellout tour. According to TMZ, the rapper went into the seats with the audience members coming close to some of them. This is when a fan, who was standing right behind Machine Gun Kelly, wrapped his hand around the rapper as if to click a selfie.

