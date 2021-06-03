Rapper MC Kode Goes Missing After Being Threatened On Social Media; Fans Raise Concern

Rapper MC Kode is popularly known for his singles like Vanchit, Pareshan, Doob and Gully. One of his old videos went viral recently that garnered him a lot of flak from the Indian audience. He shared a few stories apologizing for the offensive words that he used before going missing. The stories went viral on the internet as netizens are trying their best to find rapper MC Kode.

Rapper MC Kode went missing from New Delhi on Wednesday

Rapper MC Kode has gone missing from New Delhi on Wednesday, June 2. The rapper had previously received criticism after an old clip of him using derogatory remarks against Hinduism got attention. MC Kode's real name is Aditya Tiwari. Many Instagram users who follow the rapper's private account claim that MC Kode put a message on his Instagram story attempting to end his life. Take a look at MC Kode's Instagram story here.

On Instagram, MC Kode, posted a lengthy message on how his relentless suffering, hardships, and tribulations of life have gotten him weak. Kode stated that he was standing on a deserted bridge near the Yamuna river, where he could see the waves "answering his distress call" and providing him with "much-needed perspective." He apologized to his close ones for his selfish action and said that he was aware that it will bring them grief. However, he added that he wanted them to realise that he was finally going to be at peace and would be able to safeguard the people around him.

The controversy arose last week after a short clip of a rap battle video, which was posted on YouTube on June 12, 2016, went viral on social media. In Aditya Tiwari's video, he was seen using foul language against Hinduism. The rapper had notified authorities that he had received threats from local goons and that a bounty had been placed on his head. The rapper's disappearance has gone viral on Twitter today. Many people are already looking for him. A discussion has also erupted on why social media trials are harmful to people's mental health. Take a look at some netizens trying to search for the rapper.

Excavating old tweets/works of people when they were too young/naive to give have a mature opinion to cancel them today is very unfair. We have all been ignorant once, but the important thing is have we become better from what we were before? #ShubhamGaur #OllieRobinson #MCKode — Santanu (@Shhaananigans) June 3, 2021

@DelhiPolice local police is not responding anymore. Please help us find Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode who has been missing for the last 12 hours. This is last post on instagram and his photo. pic.twitter.com/sxwdlkLKQT — Siegen Moopanar (@thesiegemusic) June 3, 2021

Please help find Aditya Tiwari aka MC kode. He posted an instagram story saying He's standing on of the Yamuna Bridge and was about to commit suicide.



People have checked areas around Yamuna and others but he is still missing. Please amplify and help@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi #sos — Andre Borges (@borges) June 3, 2021

