RD Burman, widely known as Pancham Da was among one of the most iconic music directors in the Hindi film industry. The much-loved composer has delivered some of the most timeless classic hit songs of all time including Chhod Do Anchal, Haal Kaisa Hai, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Khoya Khoya Chand, Roop Tera Mastana, Dil Ka Bhanwar, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat and many others.

The notable musician's 83rd birth anniversary falls on June 27. On this occasion, some of his colleagues from the music fraternity including Anuradha Paudwal and Suresh Wadkar went down memory lane and remembered the singing maestro.

Anuradha Paudwal remembers RD Burman

Bollywood's renowed singer Anuradha Paudwal who is known for collaborating with Burman in some of his notable songs including Kabhi Kuch Pal Jeevan Ke from the film Rang Birangi and Holi Aayee Re from Zalzala remembered the legendary musician on his birth anniversary. Paudwal in her statement with Hindustan Times stated that RD Burman was one of the most 'gifted musicians.' She said-

"He was a lovely person, a gifted musician and a great music composer. It was always a pleasure working with him. His always had a smile on his face, which made the atmosphere round really light and jovial."

Indian playback singer, Suresh Wadkar also remembered RD Burman on his birth anniversary. Suresh revealed that he will always be grateful to the late musician. In his statement he said -

"Pancham da was the most jovial person, who was very friendly with his singers. The love and respect that he showered on me was unbelievable. He was the only music director who knew how to bring out the best results from his singers without making them nervous, and this was among his unparalleled qualities. He was a loving person, who gave us lots of beautiful songs. I will always be grateful to him".

More about RD Burman

RD Burman was born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman. Burman was initially married to a woman named Rita Patel from whom he separated in 1971 and later got married to Asha Bhosle. In his life span, RD Burman had composed music for 331 films and did most of the work with his wife Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. After a successful music career, Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

Image : insta/@paudwal.anuradha_offi/@rdburmanofficial/@sureshwadkarofficial