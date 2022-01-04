RD Burman's Death Anniversary: Revisiting Evergreen Hits Of Bollywood's Music Legend

RD Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da was among the iconic music directors of the Hindi film industry. He was considered one of the greatest music composers of the industry and he scored for 331 films in his entire career span from the 1960s to the 1990s. On his death anniversary, let's revisit some of his iconic songs that are still a massive hit among the audience.

RD Burman's iconic numbers to revisit on his death anniversary

1. Mehbooba Mehbooba- Sholay

This song became a huge hit among the fans the moment Sholay surfaced on the screens. While RD Burman composed the entire album of the film, this song sung by him was among the most loved by the audience. Other songs from the movie included Yeh Dosti, Holi Ke Din, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Koi Haseena.

2. Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyar Tera – Teesri Manzil

Released in 1966, the movie's soundtrack was composed by Rahul Dev Burman while the lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyar Tera was among the most popular songs from the film with other songs namely Deewana Mujhsa Nahin Is Ambar Ke Neeche, O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaan-E-Jahan, and more.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh- 1942 A Love Story

This movie was released after the death of RD Burman in 1994 and its soundtrack was loved by the audience. Sung by Kumar Sanu the lyrics of the song were penned by Javed Akhtar. Other songs from the album included Kuchh Naa Kaho, Pyaar Hua Chupke Se, Yeh Safar and many more.

4. Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein – Padosan

With the lyrics written by Rajendra Kishan, the soundtrack of the film was composed by the music maestro RD Burman. Sung by Kishore Kumar, this song was among the top hits of the year with other songs titled Ek Chatur Naar, Main Chali Main Chali, Aao Aao Sanwariya, Sharam Aati Hai Magar and more.

5. Dum Maro Dum- Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Sung by RD Burman's wife and the legendary singer, Asha Bhosle, this song created a huge buzz among the audience for being upbeat. The song was picturised on Zeenat Aman while the lyrics of the song were penned by Anand Bakshi.

6. Piya Tu- Caravan

The popular cabaret number from the 70's Piya Tu took the music industry by storm. While Asha Bhosle and RD Burman voiced for this song, other popular songs from the film consisted of Dilbar Dil Se Pyare, Kitna Pyara Wada Hai, Daiya Yeh Main Kahan, Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani, etc.

7. Chura Liya Hai Tumne – Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Released in 1973, the movie, as well as its music album, was a massive hit among the audience. Picturized on Zeenat Aman, the song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

8. Mera Kuch Saamaan – Ijaazat

Written by Gulzar and composed by RD Burman, the song was sung by Asha Bhosle. while the entire album was a hit among the audience, this song turned out to be massively popular. Other songs in the album included Khali Haath Sham Aayi, Chhoti Si Kahani Se and Katra Katra Milti Hai.

9. Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi– Masoom

The movie received a couple of awards and accolades for its mesmerizing music album and this son, in particular, was immensely loved by the audience. The male version of the song was sung by Anup Ghoshal while the female one was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

10. Jab Hum Jawan Honge- Betaab

Composed by RD Burman, the music album of the film won various awards and accolades. This song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar while their other prominent sings from the film were Teri Tasveer Mil Gayee, Apne Dil Se Badi Dushmani Ki, Badal Yun Garajta Hai, etc.

