Himesh Reshammiya's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Details Inside

Considered as one dominant name in the Indian music industry, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya has delivered many blockbuster songs in his illustrious career. Since his debut in the music industry, Himesh Reshammiya has come a long way in his career and has been a part of nearly 106 blockbuster projects. Take a look at the singer-turned-actor’s massive net worth.

Himesh Reshammiya's net worth:

As per a report by Caknowledge.com, singer Himesh Reshammiya’s net worth is estimated to around â‚¹64 crores. Himesh Reshammiya has worked with several singers like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, and Arijit Singh in his career. Just like Kishore Kumar and Sonu Nigam, Himesh Reshammiya has also worked as an actor in many Bollywood films.

If reports are to be believed, Himesh owns a palatial house in Mumbai and is a neighbour to Bollywood choreographer, Farah Khan. As per reports, most of his earnings come from stage performances and brand endorsements, music production and he has also put a lot of money on personal investments.

As per reports, the singer is among the highest taxpayers in the country and does a lot of charity work through live performances and stage shows. The singer reportedly has a few cars in his collection which includes a BMW 6 series worth 1.22 Crore INR and earns more than 15-20 Lakhs per song.

Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his birthday today and he shared a video on his social media handle to thank fans for their wishes. In the video, the actor remarked that this birthday is different, as his close ones are far away. He also urged fans to stay safe and take of their loved ones. Take a look at the video shared:

Himesh Reshammiya's work:

Reshammiya kickstarted his career as music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and later, made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. He has also produced TV series such as Andaz, Ahha, Aman, Aashiqui, and Amar Prem and Jaan on Zee TV and has composed title tracks for some of these shows. However, Himesh Reshammiya's claim to fame was working in Salman Khan's film, Tere Naam.

(Image credits: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

