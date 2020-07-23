World Would Be Much Better Following India Not China: David Frawley’s 'message Of 2020'

Vedic scholar and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr David Frawley on Thursday gave out ‘the international message of 2020’ saying that the world would be much better following India, investing in the country and respecting its profound Dharmic civilization. He further discouraged people and companies from investing in China or ignoring its ‘aggressive communist imperialistic agenda’.

The international message of 2020 is clear: The world would be much better following India, investing in India and respecting India's profound Dharmic civilization, rather than following China, investing in China, or ignoring China's aggressive communist imperialistic agenda. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) July 23, 2020

This is not the first time David Frawley called out China for its aggression and treatment towards neighbourhood countries. Following tensions at the LAC in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, the scholar wrote, “China has long deviated from its ancient Dharma and is still poisoned by Communist delusions. China should honour India as its true guru, in terms of its real spiritual heritage.”

David Frawley’s message on investment opportunities in India came just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation in which he highlighted that there is 'global optimism' towards India as it offers a combination of 'Openness, Opportunities and Option.'

PM Modi lists investment opportunities

Delivering the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council on Wednesday, PM Modi invited investment from US companies in sectors such as technology, agriculture, healthcare, finance and space. Speaking on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’, he advocated that the world should have a more human-centric approach with the growth agenda centred around the poor. The PM stressed the need for bolstering resilience against external shocks by enhancing domestic economic capacities.

He mentioned that the Indian economy had become more open and reform-oriented in the last 6 years leading to an increased competitiveness, transparency, digitization, innovation and policy stabilization.

