Recording Academy Mourns Loss Of 'country Music Legend' Naomi Judd With Throwback Pics

Popular singer and actor Naomi Judd, who crooned hits as part of the singing duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. Several fans and artists from the music industry paid tribute to the late star on social media and mourned her loss. The Recording Academy has now taken to social media to share a few throwback pictures of the 6-time Grammy winner as they pay tribute to her.

Recording Academy pays tribute to late Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021 passed away on Saturday and the news came as a shock to her fans and celebrities in the industry. The Recording Academy took to its official social media account a day after the music icon's death and shared some memorable pictures of her and her daughter Wynonna Judd from the Grammy Awards over the years. They mentioned that the late star would have a 'long-lasting impact' on the industry and she will never be forgotten. They also penned down that her music would be cherished for 'generations to come' as they also sent their condolences to her daughter and music companion.

The caption of the post read, "Today the music community is mourning the loss of 6-time GRAMMY-winning Love Can Build A Bridge singer and country music legend, Naomi Judd. Her long-lasting impact on the industry won't be forgotten, and her music will be cherished for generations to come. We send our deepest condolences to Naomi’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be missed."

Naomi Judd's death

Naomi Judd passed away due to her disease of mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. She mentioned she and her sister were dealing with 'profound grief' after the death of their 'beautiful mother'. She wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) April 30, 2022

