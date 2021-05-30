Remember When BTS' J-Hope Accidentally Gave A Spoiler Of His Work To The ARMY?

J-Hope also referred to as Hobi, is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Apart from singing with the band, J-Hope also released his first solo mixtape in 2018. While BTS ARMY loves interacting with the band, J-Hope did a live broadcast on YouTube to hang out with the ARMY in June 2020. While, among all BTS members, RM was always known as the 'Spoiler King' of the band, J-Hope took his position for some time in the live broadcast.

BTS' J-Hope mistakenly gave a spoiler to the ARMY

BTS' J-Hope took to YouTube live stream to hang out with the ARMY. While ARMY appreciated J-Hope's efforts, they loved to watch J-Hope casually listening to music. The ARMY expressed their love for J-Hope and some observations through the live stream on Twitter. Some even threw light on the possibility of J-Hope being the next poster boy for lo-fi music as the tracks he was listening to were best for vibing.

While fans were enjoying Hobi's live broadcast, they were also noticing some of his habits. A fan even noticed how J-Hope had a habit of rolling his phone. Moreover, the hoodie that he wore for the broadcast was already sold out. As J-Hope was working in the studio, he did not realise that he played one of the audios that he has been working on. While fans immediately reacted to J-Hope's work, he was knocked on the door of the studio. Presumably, one of J-Hope's staff handed him a piece of note. The ARMY believed that the note must have informed J-Hope about his music being audible in the live stream. J-Hope read the note and was heard saying "Oh, s**t" in the live stream before ending the broadcast.

The ARMY immediately reacted to J-Hope's spoiler. They posted several memes on Twitter. Some even backed up J-Hope and wrote the music was inaudible, to prevent him from getting into any trouble. A meme on Twitter read, "I didn’t hear anything all I saw was Hobi in the live that’s all I saw I couldn’t hear anything. Don’t worry Hobi".

