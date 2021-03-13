Remember When BTS’ Jin Revealed That He Has No Friends And That Shocked The ARMY Fans

BTS, a South Korean boy band, is one of the most popular in the world. They have millions of fans around the world who love the music they make, and their fan base only seems to be growing. Aside from their excellent music, the members of BTS are known for their unwavering friendship and brotherhood. However, talking about the boy band and their bond, did you know that BTS’ Jin once admitted to having no friends?

During a past interview with Noisey, in a quiz, BTS members were asked to choose their favourite options. 'No phone for a day, no friends for a day, or no food for a day,' was one of the questions. Though RM and Jimin said they'd rather not use their phones for a day, Jin said, ‘Go without your friends for a day because I don't have any’.

The members of the band were taken aback. Jin attempted to mask his feelings by saying that he adores BTS and considers them his family. The other members of BTS were not convinced and were angry with him. However, it was reported that he said it in good fun. Fans were also shocked by hearing Jin’s statement and had flooded the microblogging site with many questions for the boy band.

However, in another interview, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his lack of friends. Jin told Filmdaily that he hasn't changed as a result of his popularity, but his friends find it difficult to be around him. He also expressed his disappointment in seeing them grow apart from him. Jin also revealed that he has lost a large number of people around him. He also added that it is only because of the ARMY fans he is able to do music and is happy until they are happy.

Nick Jonas lauds BTS' members

During a recent interview, Nick Jonas expressed how he has been inspired by the popular Korean boy-band Bangtan Boys aka BTS. Nick, who has previously been a member of a teen boy band, admired the boys' willingness to preserve their individuality. He stated in the interview that he had seen the band perform at the Rose Bowl and that it was great to see the band perform their individual songs before performing as a group.