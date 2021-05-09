Remember When BTS' Jungkook Revealed That He Joined The Agency Because Of RM?

In the past several years, BTS has garnered countless fans in every corner of the world and sold-out concerts in most of the countries. BTS members have indeed come a long way. Several members have opened up about their reasons to join the BTS group and Big Hit Entertainment. One such member is Jungkook who, while making a guest appearance on Mnet's New Yang Nam Show on February 23, 2017, opened up on how he ended up with the agency. Check out the details below.

BTS' Jungkook joined Big Hit because of RM

Back in 2011, Jungkook participated in a popular singing competition. Although he did not make it onto the actual program, his 2AM's This Song performance grabbed the attention of many major music labels. He began by saying, "I participated in Superstar K3 and received calls from seven agencies after". Other BTS members who were listening to their fellow member's story, added that they saw the business cards that Jungkook received and they revealed that there were several agencies bigger than their own. They added, "It was a blessing that he came here".

Despite the calls from several other big agencies, Jungkook chose Big Hit Entertainment specifically because of one of his fellow BTS members. He revealed, “I ended up [at Big Hit] because Rap Monster was so cool". The talk show continued to discuss Jungkook's talent prior to making his debut with BTS and also aired his audition clip from Superstar K3. Take a look below.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming second English single, Butter. The members have been treating their fans and followers with a number of teasers and posters on their social media handles. They have recently released Butter concept clips featuring RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook on their Twitter handles. Big Hit Entertainment has kept BTS' ARMY excited as it labelled the upcoming track as 'another summer smash hit', after its debut English single, Dynamite, became a global favourite song. The upcoming new dance-pop song is slated to release on May 21, 2021. Many fans have expressed their excitement for the upcoming song by sharing the teasers and make connections with previous teasers.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.