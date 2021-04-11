Remember When Sophie Turner Hugged Hubby Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift? Watch

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift have a lot in common, including love for Game of Thrones, Swift's music, and, even matching blonde haircuts with bangs when they arrived at The Graham Norton Show back in 2019. But the claim that they've both been in relationships with Joe Jonas is the issue that's been raised more than any other. Swift dated Jonas in 2008, and Turner married him. But seemingly, there isn't any animosity between the two and they even greeted each other with a hug when they came face to face on the show.

When Taylor Swift fangirled over Sophie Turner

When Swift and Turner were both guests on Graham Norton's show on the same day, there was no awkwardness to be seen. Instead, between their interview sessions with the show's host, Swift and Turner hugged on TV. Turner was, of course, asked about her marriage to Jonas, which came as a complete surprise to many after the couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas post the Billboard Music Awards, including Diplo as their DJ. When asked about Diplo turner said, “Well, we didn’t ask him to be our wedding photographer. He just kind of live-streamed it. [What happens in Vegas] doesn’t stay in Vegas.” When asked if they would be having a grand celebration, she said,” Potentially.”

Taylor Swift had gone on the show to promote her song Me! which had just released at the time. The topic of her conversation with Ellen DeGeneres was not brought up. A few months before coming on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor Swift had opened up to Ellen about calling Joe Jonas out publicly. She said that in hindsight it seemed as though what she had done was a bit much and now the two could laugh about the whole thing.

Speaking about her interaction with Sophie Turner and the team of Dark Phoenix, Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @thegrahamnortonshow for having me and the band!! It airs tonight. Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastain and @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal. They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling Go See Dark Phoenix.”