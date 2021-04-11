Remember When Taylor Swift Fangirled Over BTS At The 2018 BBMAs?

Back in 2018 at the Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift had come face-to-face with the K-Pop boyband BTS and she had proven herself to be a fan of theirs. After meeting the band, the singer who had taken away the two awards that night, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with the group and captioned it with 6 pink hearts. She did not stop at the post though, she also posted the same picture on her story and said ‘BTS 4Eva’. This occurrence eventually broke the internet and fans of both the musical giants could not keep calm.

BTS turn up on Taylor Swifts Instagram

People took to Twitter sharing the picture that Taylor Swift had shared and wondered about what other great thing the two had in store for their fans. People who are fans of both had a field day with the picture saying that all of their dreams had come true. The picture was trending on Twitter for a long time when it was posted.

STAN TWITTER IS DEAD #bbmas BTS x Taylor Swift

OH MY GAWD @taylorswift13 just posted a pic of her and @BTS_twt on her IG ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ WE WERE NOT READY FOR THIS! I'M SOBBING #FakeLovePremiere

Taylor Swift shocked her fans on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, by releasing a brand new single from her forthcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version) called Mr Perfectly Fine (From The Vault). Swift sings about a former lover who has moved on with a new girl and has no regrets about his previous relationship on the upbeat track, which has both country and pop influences. Swift announced on Twitter that the track was composed for her 2008 album Fearless, but that it could not make the ultimate cut. Swift sings 'Mr. perfect face' at the beginning of Mr Perfectly Fine. "Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away.”

According to Variety, Swift decided to re-record all of her earlier releases after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records purchased her musical masters in a contract. The Grammy winner has spent the last year re-recording her Fearless album in order to reclaim possession of her original songs now that her deal with her former label has expired. Swift will be able to legally re-record her first five albums in November 2020, after music producer Braun acquired possession of them last year after signing a USD 330 million contract with Big Machine Label Group. Swift earlier spoke out after Braun sold her masters for $300 million to a firm named Shamrock Holdings.