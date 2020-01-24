Republic Day 2020: Songs That Will Make You Feel Proud As An Indian

Coming Sunday will mark the 70th Republic Day of India and people all across the world are all gearing up to celebrate the big day. It honours the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. And it won't be long before you start hearing patriotic songs on various platforms. Various music directors have produced many patriotic songs, especially for Republic Day. Here is a list of patriotic songs that you must add to your playlist.

Republic Day: Bollywood tracks that will make you feel proud of India

Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram

The title song of the album, Vande Mataram, is composed by AR Rahman. It captures the patriotic mood well. The soulful song combined with heartful lyrics received high praise from critics. Listen to the song here.

Yeh Desh hai Veer Jawano ka

The song is from the movie Naya Daur (1957), directed by Baldev Raj Chopra. The film features Ajit, Vyajayantimala and Dilip Kumar in the lead roles. Rafi and Balbeer hit the nail with this patriotic song that touches every soul. No Republic Day gathering is complete without this song.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Swades

This song by AR Rahman also received massive popularity at the time. Compared to other songs, this song has a much more somber tone and does not play at a high tempo. This is yet another song that is played on all Republic Day gathering and the lyrics perfectly capture the life of NRI Indians.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Just like Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, this song runs slow in contrast to other songs that play at a high tempo. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon lyrics are enough to tear any soul up. The song pays honour to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Sino-Indian war. Composed by C Ramchandra and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song was first sung by Lata Didi on Republic Day gathering in front of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon

Most people have listened to this song during their childhood. It is noted for its joyful tone and memorable lyrics. The song is from the movie Son Of India. The movie is directed by Mehboob Khan and it features Jayanth, Simi Garewal and Kumkum in pivotal roles.

