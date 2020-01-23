Republic Day 2020: Tableau Passes Through Rajpath During Full Dress Rehearsal

During the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2020, a Tableau of different states passed through the Rajpath. The PIB took to Twitter and posted a GIF of the passing of tableau through the parade. The Parade is all set to be held on January 26.

Tableau passes through the #Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for #RepublicDayParade2020



The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual #RepublicDay Parade scheduled to be held on 26th Jan



Here are some pictures of the Tableau:

PM Modi to lay wreath

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay wreaths and pay respects at the National War Memorial along with the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs on Republic Day. Since 1972, every year on January 26, it has been customary for the President, Prime Minister, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief of the Army Staff and the dignitaries to lay a wreath at Amar Jawan Memorial and pay homage to the martyred soldiers ahead of the Republic Day parade.

Woman officer to lead the contingent

According to the parade commander, the Signal Corps contingent will be led by the fourth Generation Woman Army officer Captain Tanya Shergill. Further, he mentioned that the Army Air Defence Corps will participate as a marching contingent. A total of sixteen marching contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces will participate in the Republic Day parade.

