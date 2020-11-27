Review: Guri & Neha Sharma's 'Lambo Car' Is Everything You'd Expect From Punjabi Music

Guri’s latest music video, Lambo Car, featuring Neha Sharma has been released by Geet MP3 on their YouTube channel. The 3-minute-long presentation features the two artists in colourful attire and has a storyline similar to most Punjabi songs that music enthusiasts have witnessed in the past. The video is vibrant, colorful and joyful.

Also Read: Neha Sharma Had 'great Hair & Makeup Day', Shares Video Of Her #shootlife

Here is the Lambo Car song video:

Review of Neha Sharma's music video:

At the beginning of the Lambo Car song video, the two could be seen playing hide-and-seek from Neha Sharma’s mother, while Neha is constantly telling Guri that her mom will most definitely not appreciate his presence. Guri seems to have what most people would consider a “bad boy” vibe to him. A few scenes later, Guri, through his lyrics, seems to be communicating his ways of trying to impress Neha Sharma. As one would expect, it involves travelling to locations, jewellery, and car rides, most probably in the Lambo Car which is in the middle of it all.

Also Read: Neha Sharma Gears Up 'to Lose All The Covid Weight' As Gyms Finally Reopen; Watch

The tempo and the tonality of the lyrics in Neha Sharma's music video is something that listeners can expect from a Punjabi song. The background music, on the other hand, albeit upbeat and joyful in nature, is easy on the ears. One can imagine that this song will find its way to the playlists of many DJs for parties in the future. The music video is a cacophony of colours and is complete with a customary scene of the artist, the love interest and the background artists dancing in an open area with a Lamborghini in the middle. Shortly after the scene, the two could be seen transfixed in each other’s company, right until the very end of the feature presentation.

On November 13, Guri and Neha Sharma both shared a poster of the music video, on the former’s birthday. Guri’s producer also shared the poster of the same. The music video is available on Geet MP3’s streaming platform and YouTube channel.

Also Read: Neha Sharma Receives A Bouquet From Her Sister; Says 'thank You Lil Warrior'

Also Read:

As far as other projects are concerned, the last musical outing by Guri was Yaar Beli featuring Deep Jandu and Golden Rang. Neha Shama was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo. She is also known for her parts in Tum Bin 2 and Jayantibhai Ki Love Story. Prior to that, she was seen in Jackky Bhagnani’s Youngistaan.

Also Read: Neha Sharma Gives Glimpses Of Her Sunday With Tunes Of 'When The Party's Over'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.