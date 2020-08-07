Rick Ross Vs 2 Chainz Verzuz Battle Turns Out Bland, Fans Hail Drake As The Winner

The much-anticipated Verzuz Battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz took place on August 7, 2020. Fans of the Rap and Hip-Hop genre tuned with live viewership crossing 200K on Instagram Live and Apple Music. Fans tuned in to watch the two prominent artists from their respective generations go head to head, being accompanied by their specific DJs. The hype around the event was sky-high amid fans but they were treated with a rather bland rap battle.

Rick Ross emerged as the winner for the battle but fans were more entertained in the comment section on Instagram Live where artists like Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Drake could be seen posting quirky comments. Ultimately, Drake's feature in IG Live comments was deemed to be the winner of the night.

Also read: Drake shows off his Tupac Twin Jesus pieces, says "always wanted Twin Jesus pieces"

Rick Ross Vs 2 Chainz

Rick and Chainz went against each other in a rap battle which also featured one unreleased verse and two new songs by the two artists. Rick Ross shared his unheard verse recorded for Kanye's Famous along with a song titled Pin Me to the Cross. 2 Chainz debuted the song Money Maker featuring Lil Wayne. One common theme during a Verzuz Battle is the fans posting their thoughts either in the comment sections or by live-tweeting. This time around, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Khaled were also some of the accompanies in the comment section which was deemed to be more entertaining than the entire rap battle.

Besides this, a number of songs played by Rick and 2 Chainz featured Drake. Songs like All Me and Pop That were some of them. This left fans more ecstatic for the Hotline Bling singer with some stating that nobody will be able to Drake in a Verzuz Rap Battle. Check out how fans hailed Drake below -

Also read: Chris Brown 'humbly declines' fans' wish to witness him and Usher in a 'Verzuz' battle

Lmaooo they roasting 112 for tryna promo their new song during Verzuz pic.twitter.com/8xKpdZkDqw — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) August 7, 2020

#Verzuz is boring as hell right now with 2 Chainz and Rick Ross sitting saying absolutely nothing, so let's just say all the Drake features won!! pic.twitter.com/FjfccQiE36 — âž¿ (@notpunnyhunny) August 7, 2020

This battle is a perfect example why NOBODY beating Drake in a Verzuz. — Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) August 7, 2020

Also read: Alicia Keys & John Legend set for battle of pianos for Verzuz Juneteenth celebration

Timbaland and Swizz Beats had launched the Verzuz series back spring. One Verzuz Battle features over 20 rounds and Instagram Live viewers get to score the competitors as they pit against one another with their biggest hits. The battles are evidently a treat for the fans of the genre. The Verzuz Battle has not been announced yet.

Also read: Rihanna, Drake and other celebrities with interesting Instagram names

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.