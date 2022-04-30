Ricky Kej Meets Smriti Irani; Union Minister Congratulates Him On Grammys 2022 Win

Days after meeting PM Narendra Modi, multiple Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej was seen alongside the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani. Sharing a picture from their recent meeting, Ricky revealed that the duo spoke about music, advocacy and his association with UNICEF India. He also expressed excitement about collaborating with the Minister on her wonderful work.

Smriti Irani too stated that she congratulated Kej on his Grammys 2022 win, which came under the category of the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides. Ricky Kej received his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 30, the musician dropped a picture alongside Smriti Irani, where the duo could be seen flashing smiles as they hold Kej's Grammy trophy in their hands. In the caption, he wrote, "Fantastic meeting with Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development of India - @smritiiraniofficial. Shared our views on music, advocacy and my role with UNICEF India. Look forward to collaborating on her wonderful work." Take a look.

Glad to have met @rickykej! Congratulated him on his 2nd Grammy win & extended my best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/SqNTSPkTfr — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 27, 2022

Smriti Irani too shared the same picture on her Twitter handle and mentioned, "Glad to have met @rickykej! Congratulated him on his 2nd Grammy win & extended my best wishes for all his future endeavours."

Earlier in April, Ricky penned an emotional note on his social media handles after interacting with PM Modi. He stated, "Had an amazing meeting with our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji (@narendramodi ). I will never forget our meeting 7 years ago when I won our first Grammy. We spoke for almost an hour, and he set me off on this path of creating music for a strong purpose." Ricky added that he'll strive to create a "positive social impact and environmental consciousness" through his music.

