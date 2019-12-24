Ricky Martin's Birthday: Photos Of The Legendary Singer To Liven Up Your Day

Ricky Martin is known for his music and making us live the 'La Vida Loca'. The singer celebrates his birthday today and hence we take a look at some of his most amazing photos. Here is a list of the most amazing photos from the singer's social media.

Ricky Martin birthday: Photos of the singer

Fans love this photograph of Martin with his baby. It tough to take your eyes off of those baby eyes that stare right into your soul.

One of the most dapper looks by Martin can be seen in this photograph. Ricky is no stranger to stylish suits and often has some of the best collection of premium suits in his wardrobe.

In this photograph, Ricky is promoting a charitable cause. He is often invested in giving back to the community and strives to be better each day.

