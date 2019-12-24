The Debate
Ricky Martin's Birthday: Photos Of The Legendary Singer To Liven Up Your Day

Music

Ricky Martin photos of the legendary singer to liven up your day and to give you all the right feels. Read further ahead to view the photographs and know about

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is known for his music and making us live the 'La Vida Loca'. The singer celebrates his birthday today and hence we take a look at some of his most amazing photos. Here is a list of the most amazing photos from the singer's social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Also Read | Ricky Martin On 'cloud Nine' As He Announces Arrival Of Fourth Child

Ricky Martin birthday: Photos of the singer

Also Read | Ricky Martin Announces He’s Expecting Fourth Child With Jwan Yosef 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

  • Fans love this photograph of Martin with his baby. It tough to take your eyes off of those baby eyes that stare right into your soul. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

  • One of the most dapper looks by Martin can be seen in this photograph. Ricky is no stranger to stylish suits and often has some of the best collection of premium suits in his wardrobe. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

  • In this photograph, Ricky is promoting a charitable cause. He is often invested in giving back to the community and strives to be better each day.

Also Read | Ricky Martin Welcomes His Fourth Child With Jwan Yosef Named Renn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Also Read | ‘It Has Been A Special Time For Us’: Ricky Martin And Jwan Yosef Welcome Baby Girl

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 

 

 

Published:
