Rihanna Becomes World's Richest Female Musician; Madonna And Dolly Parton Follow Behind

Barbadian singer Rihanna is not only a pop icon but also the world's richest female musician as of 2021. Interestingly, most of her wealth does not derive from music but from her business. However, she is not the only successful female artist to make it to the list. Check other legendary female musicians following closely behind.

Rihanna becomes world's richest female artist

Rihanna's songs like Umbrella, Pon De Replay and Rude Boy garnered fame for her unique voice and distinct vocals. The singer gained a name for herself in the industry by selling out record-breaking albums and concerts. However, the Grammy award winner accumulated a staggering net worth of $1.7 Billion at the age of 33 not due to her sold-out albums but her business established in September 2017.

According to Forbes, the singer now sits atop the World's richest female musicians four years after launching her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. Owning a 50% share of her business, her brand adds a total of $1.4 Billion to her fortune. Along with her lingerie line earnings and music career, the singer accumulates another $270 Million in her net worth.

Madonna- World's second richest female artist

The global pop icon Madonna sits on number two on Forbes' list of the World's richest female artists. As of 2021, the singer has a net worth of $850 Million. Her albums Like a Virgin, True Blue, and Confessions on a Dance Floor have gone on to sell millions of records. Along with her music career, the veteran singer has also found success in her acting career. In 1992, she founded her company Maverick which went on to become one of the most successful artist-run records of all time. Madonna also successfully ventured into fashion, health, childrens' book and films throughout her career.

Dolly Parton- World's third richest female artist

Touted as a legend in the pop world, Dolly Parton is synonymous with taking country music to new heights through her iconic songs. With $350 million, 75-year-old Parton bagged third place in the prestigious list. According to Forbes, the singer accumulates most of her wealth from her royalty fees retaining publishing rights for Whitney Housten's classic song I Will Always Love You. The singer has also launched her own perfume line.

IMAGE- AP

