Rihanna Cheers For Boyfriend ASAP Rocky At Rapper's First LA Performance After Arrest

After rapper-singer ASAP Rocky was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department recently, the singer was spotted performing at the Smokers Club Festival in LA. The performance marked his first public appearance since his recent arrest in a shooting case for which he was released on bail. The most exciting part of his performance was her pregnant girlfriend Rihanna’s presence at the concert where she supported and rooted for the star.

For the unversed, the two stars who are expecting their first child together had reportedly surprised everyone after they hosted an intimate baby shower bash. The baby shower which was "Rave themed" was reportedly hosted last week. In the meantime, following the baby shower bash, the couple got together again as Rihanna supported her boyfriend during his recent performance.

Rihanna supports ASAP Rocky during his recent performance

A backstage video from the concert has been making rounds on social media that showed Rihanna swooning with joy after seeing her beau performing. The video showed her vibing to his music as she cheered for him and was also seen taking a video of the same. Rihanna who is currently in her third trimester was seen flaunting her baby bump. For the event, Rihanna was seen wearing a maxi dress and a coat while flaunting her growing baby bump.

On the other hand, ASAP Rocky who performed some of his chartbusters at the event donned a white ‘advisory' t-shirt and black joggers with a chain print detail. The parents-to-be have also been enjoying each other's company amid the pregnancy and have been spotted going on date nights often. With the Met Gala being just around the corners, the excited fans of the singer are waiting to catch a glimpse of the star if she at all makes a glamorous appearance in her maternity outfit.

Meanwhile, the singer’s performance came after he was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department the day the couple returned from a trip to Barbados to see family and friends on April 20. He was accused of firing a gun at an acquaintance on the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues in early November 2021 after an argument. Rocky is accused of fleeing the scene following the gun discharge. Soon after his arrest, a source close to the two stars had told US Weekly that the Umbrella singer had been trying to focus on her pregnancy, despite the obvious stress of the situation.

