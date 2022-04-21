ASAP Rocky Released From Jail After Being Arrested At LAX Airport: Report

Father-to-be ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, found himself in legal trouble just weeks before welcoming his first child with partner Rihanna. The rapper was reportedly arrested while returning from his trip to Barbados with the Umbrella singer. It was recently revealed that he has been released from jail after posting a bail bond of USD 555,000.

ASAP Rocky released from jail

According to Entertainment Tonight, it was recently revealed that after rapper ASAP Rocky was booked on a felony charge of assault with a deadly firearm, he was recently spotted leaving jail. It was further mentioned that the rapper was released from jail after posting USD 555,000 bail. "Yes, he was released," the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the release of the rapper. Adding to it, it was also stated that a court date for the rapper has been set for August 17 at the LAX Superior Courthouse.

The Police further stated that on 6 November 2021, at 10:15 p.m. PT, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the Hollywood area. The authorities stated, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

Why was ASAP Rocky arrested?

As per a report by TMZ, the Wave Gods rapper was arrested at LAX airport while returning from Barbados in his private jet on Wednesday. As per the outlet, several eyewitnesses claimed that the rapper was put in handcuffs and taken away by police officials. The 33-year-old was reportedly arrested for 'assault with a deadly weapon'.

Following the arrest, police officials served a search warrant at his house in Los Angeles. The rapper was under investigation for the same. The victim told police officials that the rapper approached him with two others with a handgun and fired bullets. The victim further alleged that the rapper fired around three to four shots and stated that one of the bullets grazed his left hand. As pointed out by TMZ, on 7 November 2021, the rapper had performed at Complex Con in Long Beach where his beau Rihanna was also reportedly present.

(Image: @asaprocky/Instagram)