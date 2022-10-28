Black Panther 2: Rihanna Releases 'Lift Me Up', Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Just a day after the grand Hollywood premiere of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday, singer Rihanna debuted her lead single Lift Me Up.

The new track marks Rihanna’s return after becoming a mother for the first time and her first piece of original music since 2016. The crooner who has been on a break is set to usher in a new beginning in her career with the latest track.

The new song Lift Me Up was penned in a bid to pay tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson. However, amid much anticipation and excitement, the full song shall release on November 4.

Rihanna debuts new single Lift Me Up

While sharing his motivation behind coming up with such a unique track, Tems who co-wrote the song with Ryan Coogler and Rihanna in a press statement said, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Rihanna teased the track several times earlier in the week, and on Thursday, announced its release date alongside a black-and-white portrait. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out days before the song's release for date night at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as far as her professional commitments are concerned, though it has been quite unclear as to what else Rihanna has up her sleeve, however, she is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show early next year. Apart from Rihanna, Past Super Bowl Halftime Show will also include performances by artists namely the Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and more.

