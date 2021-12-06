Singer-songwriter Rihanna, who manages to steal the limelight with her social media post every time, was recently surrounded by rumours about her pregnancy. Earlier this week, the singer, who was was named a national hero by her native country Barbados, dressed up in a striking orange silk gown for the inauguration ceremony. The singer who wore an orange bodycon outfit, left the gossip mills running after fans thought they saw a baby bump. However, the singer squashed all the rumours while replying to a fan.

The Diamonds singer laid all speculations to rest after her fan named Jen messaged Rihanna on Instagram and asked her if she could come to her baby shower. The songstress gave a savage reply in return, shutting down the news. “Can I come to your baby shower, sis!? True or not, your babies are going to be beautiful”, wrote Jen. Rihanna replied, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t come to the first 10 baby showers!”.

Rihanna squashes her pregnancy rumours with style

Last year, during her interaction with British Vogue, Rihanna had shared her desire to embrace motherhood. When asked where she saw herself in 10 years, she told the magazine that in the next ten years, she will be 42 and will have kids maybe three or four. She went on to explain that she would have children even if she didn't have a partner to share them with. She said then that she feels like society makes her want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…'. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives". she said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, the pop star from Barbados thanked the people of her country and the Prime Minister for being declared a national hero on December 1. She was given the title as the island bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in its history. According to AP, she said, “This is a day that I will never, ever forget. Nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in."

IMAGE: Instagram/badgalriri