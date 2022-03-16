Rihanna Reflects On The 'type Of Mom' She Will Become, Gives Reference Of A TV Show; Read

Singer Rihanna is setting an example of pregnancy fashion and her recent outing has just left her fans mesmerised. Apart from her splendid fashion sense, another highlight of the event last evening was the singer's view on motherhood and the kind of advice he has been receiving.

During an interview with Elle, the Diamond singer confirmed that she's currently in her third trimester and mentioned the type of mom she believes she will be and it has a connection to the show, Real Housewives. The singer recently stepped out looking nothing short of gorgeous for an event related to her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. During the same, Rihanna was engrossed in a chat with Elle where she spoke about the best advice she has gotten till now when it comes to embracing motherhood.

Rihanna talks about motherhood

Sharing her views on the same, Rihanna revealed that the best advice she has received till now is to sleep because she won't be able to get that perfect sleep later. She said that she needs to work on that before it's a thing of the past.

The 34-year-old singer further spoke about being a fan of the show, Real Housewives and the kind of mom she most relates to from the show. Talking about it most excitedly, the singer named Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice. While mentioning that Dubrow is chic and allows her children to be who they want, she felt she related more to Giudice. While talking about it, Rihanna who is also popularly known as RiRi said that a mother like Teresa would really flatten the kids and she is the one that resonates with her as the singer feels a lot of expectation from herself after being a mother.

For the unversed, Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement about the same after they were spotted together on January 31 while taking a stroll on the streets. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump as she wore a pink coloured long puffer jacket and left it open for the baby bump to sneak out.

IMAGE: Instagram/badgalriri