Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Exclaim 'excitement' For 1st Child; 'Couldn't Be Happier!': Report

Speculations about Rihanna's pregnancy were making rounds for the past few months. While fans were eager to know, the musician couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Monday, January 31, stepped out in New York City and made the announcement themselves. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump as she wore a pink coloured long puffer jacket and left it open for the baby bump to sneak out. While the couple seemed to be extremely happy as they announced their pregnancy, Rihanna is very excited to become a mom.

As per a report by People, the Diamonds singer, who is now expecting her first baby, couldn't be happier. A source of the news outlet revealed having a baby was something Rihanna was never focused on, but being with A$AP Rocky changed her mind. She is now very excited to be a mom and is loving all the changes her body is experiencing during pregnancy. The singer has also always celebrated pregnant women on her runway shows for Fenty.

The news outlet's source added how Rihanna does everything in her own way and has a timetable. Having a baby is also one of them. Despite being famous, Rihanna and Rocky are like any other parents-to-be who are very excited about the new chapter of their life.

More on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship

According to People, ever since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating, the latter has doted on the Unfaithful singer. While many tried to sweep Rihanna off her feet, only Rocky managed to do it. He is extremely romantic for his lady love and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. The relationship has also changed Rihanna as she has never felt like this before.

Rihanna's pregnancy announcement

About a day ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City and made their pregnancy official. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a long pink jacket along with several jewels. On the other hand, A$AP Rocky wore a denim jacket and could not stop drooling over his lady love. They walked hand in hand and smiled at each other. At one point, A$AP Rocky also gave a peck on Rihanna's forehead. Their fans could not stop sending them love after seeing their adorable pictures.

