Rihanna Spills The Beans On Her Much-awaited Album, Says It Will Be 'completely Different'

Fans of the singer turned fashion designer and businesswoman, Rihanna has been eagerly waiting for an update on her next studio album. The 'Love On The Brain' singer at her latest Savage X Fenty show, while talking to the press spoke about her much-anticipated ninth studio album. The singer teased that her upcoming would be completely different from what her fans are expecting.

Rihanna teases her new album

Rihanna has now given an update about her much-waited album and has warned fans to expect a completely different sound when she finally releases her long-awaited album. The 'We Found Love' singer at the recent Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 events, in interaction with Associated Press, said, "You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different."

Rihanna says her next album is "going to be completely different." Promoting her latest Savage X Fenty Show, the pop star says she's been "having fun" recording new music. pic.twitter.com/tOkty4ONAf — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 22, 2021

It’s been five years since the pop star released her critically acclaimed eighth album ANTI, which included record-breaking hits such as 'Work,' 'Love on the Brain' and 'Needed'. The album peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, becoming Rihanna's second No. 1 and eighth top 10 albums on the chart. The album was released to positive reviews from music critics and numerous publications included it on their lists of the best albums of 2016 and the 2010s. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked the album at 230 on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

More about Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Savage X Fenty event returned for a third straight year and highlighted her fashion line’s newest assortment of styles featuring an all-star lineup of models, actors and performers. The event will stream on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime on September 24. The show will include performances by Nas, Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee and Normani. Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Erykah Badu and Alek Wek and Jeremy Pope make special appearances.

Talking about the show Rihanna said, "I’m just looking forward to actually seeing my pieces on the talent, seeing it on so many different body shapes and silhouettes, because that’s what brings the pieces to life."

(Image: Instagram/@badgalriri)