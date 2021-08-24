'RIP Beautiful Girl': Demi Lovato Mourns The Death Of Her Family Pet, Bella

Demi Lovato is a prominent American musician who recently informed everyone through social media about the demise of her family pet. She reshared her sister, Dallas Lovato’s emotional post about their pet dog, Bella, in which she expressed what impact it had on their lives. She even reminisced some of the cherishing moments they spent with Bella and stated that it will be loved by everyone.

Demi Lovato’s pet dog dies

Demi Lovato recently took to her Instagram stories and posted a video clip of his family pet dog, Bella. The video clip was originally posted by their sister, Dallas Lovato, who is also a well-known name in the entertainment industry. While mourning the loss of Bella, Demi Lovato wrote “RIP beautiful Girl” next to the post in which her sister penned a heartwarming note thanking the family dog for everything.



Dallas Lovato wrote how it was Bella who picked them to be its family and revealed how they fell in love with it as it fell for them. “Bella girl, you have no idea the impact you’ve had on ALL of our lives. When we went to meet you, you picked up my mom‘s keys that were twice your size, walked to the door, turned around and looked at us like you were ready to go home. And in that moment we fell in love with you like you fell in love with us. You picked us to be your family. And from that day on we were never the same”, she wrote in the caption. She even recalled the good times the family spent with Bella and added, “ When you came home for the first time, Bailey used to be the only puppy in our house and when she met you she instantly became your protector. You were running around in the living room and the look in her eyes and her demeanor completely changed and she knew in that moment you were sisters. Every day you taught us loving each other is the most important thing in this world and you never missed an opportunity to let your little body sink into our laps and give us kisses until we told you to finally stop.. you have had such a full, beautiful, LOVE filled life and that’s why I think God knew your heart was just a little too big for this world.".

Dallas also wrote about how she was glad realising the fact that she was no longer in pain and stated, “I know you’re playing on the rainbow bridge with Bailey and Buddy right now and there’s nothing making me happier than realizing you’re no longer suffering and in pain. The things you taught us we will never forget and I promise I will continue to love others just as you loved us. Thank you for everything Bella and have fun in your new world..".

IMAGE: DEMI LOVATO INSTAGRAM