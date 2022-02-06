RIP Lata Mangeshkar: When Singer Almost Lost Her Voice In 1961 At Peak Of Her Career

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left the nation devastated as she passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The singer, who began her career at the age of 13, was known as the Nightingale of India. She was one of the most important parts of the Indian music industry and gave hundreds of melodies. It was her strong will that made her keep going on in life even after she almost lost her voice in 1961. Here is what happened to the singer and her voice about six decades ago.

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar began her career at an age of 13. By 1961, she made became a prominent singer of the Indian film industry with her melodious voice. The singer was the first choice of every leading female actor, including Meena Kumari, Nargis, Madhubala, Vyjanthimala, Waheeda Rehman and Nutan. They wanted no other voice for songs of their films and many of them even signed contracts about the same. While she was at the peak of her musical career, her voice began to trouble her to such an extent that many of the recordings got cancelled.

What happened to Lata Mangeshkar's voice in 1961?

Lata Mangeshkar faced trouble due to her voice. While she blamed it on a serious sinus infection, her fans and well-wishers thought she was being slow-poisoned due to her fame. During this moment, music composer Hemant Kumar came up with the song Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil for the film Bees Saal Baad. While she tried to convince Hemant Kumar to give the song to someone else as there was something seriously wrong with her voice, the music composer refused and said either Lata Mangeshkar would sing the song or there would be no such song in the film. As per the legendary singer, it was Hemant Kumar, who gave her strength. She also believed the entire industry prayed for her.

Lata Mangeshkar demise

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 when she breathed her last. She was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia over the past three weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Image: PTI