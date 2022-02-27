Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Gas Pipeline In Kharkiv And Oil Depot In Vasylkiv On Fire

Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for 4 days now even though the conflict first started eight years ago when Moscow captured Crimea in eastern Ukraine. This month, Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine claiming that residential areas will not be attacked. However, Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's defence have stated that Russian troops targetted civilians, even in Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War

08:41 IST, February 27th 2022
Ukraine convenes emergency UNGA session

In the wake of the intensifying crisis, Ukraine has called for an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday after Russia vetoed a resolution in UN Security Council on Saturday. The UNSC resolution, which saw 11 votes in favour, one veto and three abstentions, demanded a halt to the armed offensive and the immediate withdrawal of all troops from Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of UNSC and this month's president of the council, blocked the agency's action amid the Ukraine crisis.

08:36 IST, February 27th 2022
Oil depot catches fire in Vasylkiv

An oil depot caught fire in Vasylkiv which is just 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Kyiv city administration reported on Sunday that a fire broke out in an oil storage facility. In its Telegram channel, the city administration said, “Attention: if you are staying at home, close all windows tightly. Due to a fire at a tank farm facility in Vasilkov, smoke and harmful substances can be brought by wind”. Additionally. Vasilkov mayor Natalya Balasinovich also confirmed the fire to  Ukraine-24.

08:36 IST, February 27th 2022
Natural gas pipeline blows up in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. The government also warned that smoke from the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and urged people to cover their windows with a damp cloth.

 

08:23 IST, February 27th 2022
Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russia

A model and former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasia Lenna has apparently picked up arms to join the fight against Russia as the government urged citizens to join the army and resist Vladimir Putin's forces. 

 

08:19 IST, February 27th 2022
Ukrainian army shares meme with Russian dolls

Amid the war, Ukraine is seen mobilising its citizens and people across the world with a strong campaign on social media. From Thursday, when Russia mounted its first offensive on its neighbour, the Ukrainian government has been sharing memes. Most recently on Saturday, Ukrainian Defence shared a meme with Russian dolls and the 'enemy' forces and urged "Stop Russia to save the world".

 

07:58 IST, February 27th 2022
Japanese billionaire sends $8.7 million to Ukraine

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi ‘Mickey’ Mikitani has said that he is donating $8.7 million to the government of Ukraine and termed the Russian invasion "a challenge to democracy". In a statement on Twitter, the billionaire said, "My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people. I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy."

"I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that Ukraine people can have peace again as soon as possible," he added.

 

07:29 IST, February 27th 2022
Military aid from Lithuania has reached Ukraine

Lithuania's Ministry of Defence said in an update that "Shipment of Lithuanian military aid has reached Ukraine. Lithuania will continue rendering support to our dear friend Ukraine!"

 

07:29 IST, February 27th 2022
Ukrainian women showcase support, make homemade molotov cocktails

As Ukrainian civilians are taking up arms to help the nation against Russian forces' aggression, women in former Soviet Union member nations are also lending support by making Molotov cocktails. Females in groups were seen working on the explosives to help the Ukrainian army's resistance against Russian forces.

 

07:29 IST, February 27th 2022
UK says Russia suffering from 'strong Ukrainian resistance'

In a statement, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that Russian forces are facing stringent resistance from the Ukrainian army which is leading to the slow progression of Moscow. United Kingdom MOD intelligence update said, "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance."

It further said that Russian forces  are "sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces" adding "The Russian government has reportedly restricted access to a number of social media platforms in a probable attempt to conceal details regarding the situation in Ukraine from their own people".

07:29 IST, February 27th 2022
What you need to know?
  • As Russia continues its night-time offensive in Ukraine for the fourth day in a row, reports have stated that two explosions were heard in Kyiv along with an oil tank catching fire. As per reports, on Sunday morning, at least two massive blasts lit up the sky southwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and appeared to be around Vasylkiv.
  • Meanwhile, in a bid to pressure Russia to stop the onslaught on Ukraine, the White House, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada said they backed the expulsion of some of the Russia-based banks from SWIFT. SWIFT is a high-security network among financial institutions across the globe. The Western nations jointly pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”
  • Social media giants have also stepped in the Russia-Ukraine war. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram banned from running advertising or otherwise monetizing their content. Meanwhile, YouTube also blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine and removed its ability to monetize its content. 
  • Over 120,000 Ukrainians have fled the nation in the face of the Russian offensive. United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees also stated that around 850,000 Ukrainians have been displaced internally. According to her, around 4 million Ukrainians are also expected to escape the crisis situation.

