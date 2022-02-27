Quick links:
Image: AP
In the wake of the intensifying crisis, Ukraine has called for an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday after Russia vetoed a resolution in UN Security Council on Saturday. The UNSC resolution, which saw 11 votes in favour, one veto and three abstentions, demanded a halt to the armed offensive and the immediate withdrawal of all troops from Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of UNSC and this month's president of the council, blocked the agency's action amid the Ukraine crisis.
An oil depot caught fire in Vasylkiv which is just 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Kyiv city administration reported on Sunday that a fire broke out in an oil storage facility. In its Telegram channel, the city administration said, “Attention: if you are staying at home, close all windows tightly. Due to a fire at a tank farm facility in Vasilkov, smoke and harmful substances can be brought by wind”. Additionally. Vasilkov mayor Natalya Balasinovich also confirmed the fire to Ukraine-24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. The government also warned that smoke from the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and urged people to cover their windows with a damp cloth.
A model and former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasia Lenna has apparently picked up arms to join the fight against Russia as the government urged citizens to join the army and resist Vladimir Putin's forces.
Amid the war, Ukraine is seen mobilising its citizens and people across the world with a strong campaign on social media. From Thursday, when Russia mounted its first offensive on its neighbour, the Ukrainian government has been sharing memes. Most recently on Saturday, Ukrainian Defence shared a meme with Russian dolls and the 'enemy' forces and urged "Stop Russia to save the world".
Nuremberg trials for Russia#StopRussia to save the world pic.twitter.com/kx7lrLZxHn— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 26, 2022
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi ‘Mickey’ Mikitani has said that he is donating $8.7 million to the government of Ukraine and termed the Russian invasion "a challenge to democracy". In a statement on Twitter, the billionaire said, "My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people. I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy."
"I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that Ukraine people can have peace again as soon as possible," he added.
僕達にできることは本当に限られていますが、家族と相談し10億円をウクライナに寄付することにしました。— 三木谷浩史 Hiroshi (Mickey) Mikitani (@hmikitani) February 26, 2022
Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine.
Attached is my letter to President Zaranskyy. Our hearts are with you. pic.twitter.com/w4LAPs7nt7
Lithuania's Ministry of Defence said in an update that "Shipment of Lithuanian military aid has reached Ukraine. Lithuania will continue rendering support to our dear friend Ukraine!"
As Ukrainian civilians are taking up arms to help the nation against Russian forces' aggression, women in former Soviet Union member nations are also lending support by making Molotov cocktails. Females in groups were seen working on the explosives to help the Ukrainian army's resistance against Russian forces.
Odessa. Molotov cocktails. These people are unbreakable. #StandWithUkraine #RussiaGoHome pic.twitter.com/3xXoJ2tbZ5— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 26, 2022
In a statement, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that Russian forces are facing stringent resistance from the Ukrainian army which is leading to the slow progression of Moscow. United Kingdom MOD intelligence update said, "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance."
It further said that Russian forces are "sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces" adding "The Russian government has reportedly restricted access to a number of social media platforms in a probable attempt to conceal details regarding the situation in Ukraine from their own people".