Japanese billionaire Hiroshi ‘Mickey’ Mikitani has said that he is donating $8.7 million to the government of Ukraine and termed the Russian invasion "a challenge to democracy". In a statement on Twitter, the billionaire said, "My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people. I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy."

"I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that Ukraine people can have peace again as soon as possible," he added.