Rookie K-pop Group ENHYPEN Debuts On Billboard 200; Members Share A Thank You Note

Rookie K-pop group ENHYPEN breaks all records as it opens with a spot in the Billboard 200, leaving everyone in the industry pleasantly surprised

Rookie K-pop group

The ENHYPEN members released their hidden majesty and strength as they danced to Drunk-Dazed and then to Fever on ENHYPEN's return record BORDER: CARNIVAL. The record was announced on April 26, 2021, and it quickly rose to the top of the Oricon Daily Charts, Gaon charts, and other charts. The album's pre-sale orders surpassed 400,000 in about four days, exceeding their first album's pre-stock sales. They have broken a lot of records and seemed to have surpassed even their own expectations on how well they thought their album would do.

Rookie K-pop group ENHYPEN breaks records

ENHYPEN, a rookie K-pop group, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart because of their latest album. ENHYPEN's BORDER: CARNIVAL was published on April 26 and charted at number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart on May 29, according to Billboard. ENHYPEN was able to do this in just over six months following their debut in November. They are the only newcomers to make the ranking among those who debuted between last year and now. They were the second Korean performers to chart on the Billboard 200 this year, trailing behind the ultra-famous and already established K-pop superstars BTS.

On May 24, 2021, Billboard tweeted a list of the debut albums and songs that appeared on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Week after week, the Chart rates the most famous albums in the United States. ENHYPEN from BeLift Lab is one of many artists whose album BORDER: CARNIVAL debuted at No. 18. They wowed everyone with their reappearance, debuting on one of the main music charts throughout the world despite only being a 6-month-old group. They're also the first rookie group to appear on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, having debuted in 2020-21.

The group's record also made Billboard's highest albums of the week list at No. 4. To express their gratitude and excitement, the ENHYPEN members took to social media and shared the news with everyone. Heeseung, leader Sunoo, Jake and Sunghoon also uploaded images and touching messages for their fans and followers for always standing by them and supporting them.

