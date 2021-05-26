Rookie K-pop Group ENHYPEN Debuts On Billboard 200; Members Share A Thank You Note

The ENHYPEN members released their hidden majesty and strength as they danced to Drunk-Dazed and then to Fever on ENHYPEN's return record BORDER: CARNIVAL. The record was announced on April 26, 2021, and it quickly rose to the top of the Oricon Daily Charts, Gaon charts, and other charts. The album's pre-sale orders surpassed 400,000 in about four days, exceeding their first album's pre-stock sales. They have broken a lot of records and seemed to have surpassed even their own expectations on how well they thought their album would do.

Rookie K-pop group ENHYPEN breaks records

ENHYPEN, a rookie K-pop group, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart because of their latest album. ENHYPEN's BORDER: CARNIVAL was published on April 26 and charted at number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart on May 29, according to Billboard. ENHYPEN was able to do this in just over six months following their debut in November. They are the only newcomers to make the ranking among those who debuted between last year and now. They were the second Korean performers to chart on the Billboard 200 this year, trailing behind the ultra-famous and already established K-pop superstars BTS.

On May 24, 2021, Billboard tweeted a list of the debut albums and songs that appeared on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Week after week, the Chart rates the most famous albums in the United States. ENHYPEN from BeLift Lab is one of many artists whose album BORDER: CARNIVAL debuted at No. 18. They wowed everyone with their reappearance, debuting on one of the main music charts throughout the world despite only being a 6-month-old group. They're also the first rookie group to appear on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, having debuted in 2020-21.

#ENHYPEN #JAKE #BILLBOARD



ENGENE~~~❤️



Thanks you so much:)

Words can’t describe how thankful i am🥺

Im speechless☺️



Love you guys so so so much 😍🥰😍



너무 너무 고맙고, 많이 사랑해요 😘



(The sky looked so lovely, just like our Engenes❤️) pic.twitter.com/M0UNFT4cY0 — ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN_members) May 25, 2021

제가 어렸을때 빌보드는 정말 크고 절대 다가갈수없는 먼 존재라고 생각했거든요~! 그런데 엔진여러분이 제 꿈을 이뤄주시고 또 이런 대단한 일을 만들어주셨어요ㅠ앞으로 진짜 엔진여러분에게 보답하는 선우가 되겠습니당😎오늘도 기분좋은 하루되세요!#ENHYPEN #SUNOO #ENGENE #BILLBORD #감사해요 pic.twitter.com/aZetMZItSc — ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN_members) May 25, 2021

The group's record also made Billboard's highest albums of the week list at No. 4. To express their gratitude and excitement, the ENHYPEN members took to social media and shared the news with everyone. Heeseung, leader Sunoo, Jake and Sunghoon also uploaded images and touching messages for their fans and followers for always standing by them and supporting them.

IMAGE: ENHYPEN'S TWITTER

