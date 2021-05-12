Run BTS Episode 141: RM Proves He's A Marvel Fan By Identifying Avengers: Endgame OST

Almost a week ago, BTS member V could not identify Robert Downey Jr, known for his characters like Iron Man. This week Run BTS featured another Avengers reference and fans cannot keep calm. The Korean variety shows BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in the 141st episode which featured on Tuesday. In the episode, the BTS members were challenged to identify the title of the movies, K-pop songs, titles of shows, children’s songs etc.

Run BTS Episode 141 details

As seen in the video, the crew was seen playing Avengers Assemble OST while BTS members were guessing. After a while, the leader of BTS' RM took chance and presented Avengers: Endgame as his guess. The answer turned out to be right and this left the other members stunned. He also identified Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the film. He reminded the fellow members of the iconic scenes.

BTS’ Jin was impressed by RM’s answer. The other members confessed that they were going to guess Avengers as their answer but decided to remain quiet. After the music stopped playing, BTS' Jungkook was disappointed that he could not answer the question, even when he was close to knowing the answer.

Earlier, in the Run BTS episode, last week, V left his fellow members screaming in disbelief when he failed to recognise Iron Man. In the task, the members were asked to identify popular personalities based on a picture. They were shown pictures of Billie Ellish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and many others. As the game approached, they were shown a picture of Robert Downey Jr but V asked who he was. This left other members rising from their seats. BTS’ Jungkook who’s a fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe could not stop jumping while RM wondered how he did not know the Hollywood star. This also left his fans in a split.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

