Saahil Bhargava's New Track 'Kohima' Explores A Soldier's Battle For Survival; Watch

Los Angeles-based musician Saahil Bhargava had released another track titled, Kohima on Friday, April 16. The setting of the song is based against the backdrop of the Battle of Kohima during World War 2. The song Kohima is sure to take one on a roller coaster ride of emotions as it highlights all the hardships that a soldier has to endure in their life, from protecting their motherland to sacrificing their lives.

Saahil Bhargava’s Kohima song

Kohima traces all the despair that comes in the heat of a brutal battle. He said “I just thought it was an interesting perspective to the narrative of the war that we’ve all grown up with. I just imagined a soldier within the war who was not driven by winning the war or bringing glory to his people - he just wanted to survive. And that is what the core of this song is all about. This soldier’s desire to get back home, somehow.”

As per Saahil, the new song explores the desire of a soldier to get back home. To match the tone of the song, the singer added graphics of the battlefield and guns in the official music video. From screams to showcasing a field full of bodies, the Kohima video covers it all. Here’s taking a quick look at the music video of Kohima:

Within just a few hours of its lyrics, the song earned 11k likes on YouTube. The comment section of the video is filled with positive responses from viewers. While one said, “A great tribute to all unsung fallen heroes. The lyrics, the music, the mood: builds up the tension so evocatively. Bravo! Another high-powered performance”. Another wrote, “Your music and lyrics' intensity is something—song after song, you've delivered powerfully moving stories. Love this one!”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

For the unversed, the city Kohima was the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. The battle is often referred to as the ‘Stalingrad of the East. In 2013, the British National Army Museum voted the Battle of Kohima to be ‘Britain's Greatest Battle’.

