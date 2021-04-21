Salman Ali And Vipin Aneja's Newest Collaboration Song 'Manzar' Is Finally Out!

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja, who recorded for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The musical duo announced the song's release via their social media handles. The song has been written by lyricist, Gilbert Chettiar, Founder of Lafzon Music & was directed by Devansh Patel. The music video, which was shot during the pandemic in Mumbai, features Prashantt Guptha.

The song Manzar, captures the struggles of an individual, a photographer in this case, who has lost his smile in the throes however, asking others to smile is his everyday job. He pushes himself to power through and bring back the smiles of the people around him by clicking portraits. However, he inevitably ends up finding his own inner joy, regaining his smile.

The meaning behind Manzar

Speaking about the lyrics of the song, Gilbert Chettiar expressed, "Only when the world around us shuts down, we begin to realize and become more aware of the reality around us and value thing." adding, "I wrote Manzar in August 2020 sitting here in London. Manzar was born out of separation, hardship and despite the vexatious thoughts occurring during crisis situation of the pandemic".

When speaking about what the song means to him, he said "Manzar to me is self-realization. Manzar is a reflection of my thoughts and an effort toward centeredness. The song portrays the emotions which were hidden deep down inside me. Whilst I was still trying to reconnect with myself in difficult times.I didn't realize that happiness can be found in minuscule things". Chettiar also spoke about how long it took him to write the song saying, "A song like Manzar cannot be written in a jiffy. Though I wrote Manzar in just one hour, it took a strenuous effort to express the dilemma."

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali spoke about the song and what it meant to him saying, "I always wanted to collaborate with Vipin bhai & I’m grateful that he thought of me for this song. People will love the amalgamation of two completely different genres in this song as I come from a sufi style and Vipin bhai has a soulful ghazalish voice texture. In addition to this song like ‘Manzar’ is the need of the hour".

Singer Vipin Aneja also spoke about how relatable he found the song and what his experience was like saying, "After singing Jaane Tere Shehar Ka for Irrfan khan in the film Jazba, I could resonate with Manzar the same way. I instantly fell in love with the lyrics & composition of Manzar. Also, it’s just apt in today’s times when there is misery all around and we have lost our smiles. This will bring back smiles on the faces of people."

More about the 'Manzar' music video

Director Devansh Patel talked about their vision when filming the music video for the song saying, "The day we shot Manzar, on the streets of Bandra, we realised that it was turning out to be much more than just a music video. Manzar was born out of separation, hardship and the frustration of the pandemic. A song this personal needed a personal story too". The director also explained his meaning behind the song mentioning, "With poignant lyrics, mesmerising vocals, simple melody and an even simpler utopian message, Manzar was created for common people like us.".

Patel praised the lyrics of the song ending his interaction with a quote saying, "Beyond lives and livelihood, the pandemic took away the most personal, powerful and profound emotion that unites mankind - our smile. Gilbert and Lafzon Music brings you a poignant parable of a photographer who has lost all hope in these trying times and sets out to capture the varied emotions of Mumbai and Mumbaikars. As the great Charlie Chaplin once said, 'You'll find that life is still worthwhile, if you just smile. Manzar is an ode to humanity'".

