Ryan Bowers Dead: What Happened To The 24 Year Old American Rapper? Find Out

American rapper Ryan Bowers has passed away after taking his own life. The San Diego rapper had reportedly made several suicide attempts in the past. According to the reports of a media portal, the young rapper was gaining popularity among San Diego’s hip hop and rap communities. Ryan Bowers was also close friends with singers like Kehlani and television host Nick Cannon. He was known throughout the city for his talents and stage shows. Read on to find out, “ What happened to Ryan Bowers?”

Read | Kiki Layne's net worth after 2 years in Hollywood will leave you impressed, Read details

Ryan Bowers Dead: What happened to Ryan Bowers?

According to the reports of a media portal, in 2019, the San Diego police claimed that Ryan Bowers confronted them with a knife. Reportedly a family member wrestled a knife out of Bowers’ hand to stop him from harming himself. But the 24-year-old rapper, allegedly picked up another knife this time pointing it at responding officers. Media reports also suggest that police officer Matthew Steinbach reportedly shot at Ryan and the bullet hit him in the upper region of his chest, which left Ryan Bowers in a life-threatening condition.

American Television Host Nick Cannon took to his Instagram on July 19, 2020, to announce and mourn the death of his dear friend Ryan Bowers. According to the reports of a media portal, Nick Cannon was not only a good friend of Ryan Bowers but also his mentor, as the television host and comedian had signed the up and coming to San Diego rapper Ryan Bowers to his label.

Nick Cannon took to his Instagram and wrote a lengthy post, following Ryan Bowers demise. Cannon expressed that 2020 has been a messed up year for everyone including him, and just when he thought it couldn’t get any worse, he lost his friend Bowers.

Cannon wrote in his farewell post that Ryan Bowers eternal spirit and energy will live on with his fans and the people who love him. Ryan Bowers was only 24 years old. It has been revealed from Nick Cannon’s Instagram post that in 2019, a San Diego Police Officer barged into Ryan Bower’s home and unjustifiably shot him. The horrific incidence put the 23-year-old rapper in a coma for months.

Read | Late Kelly Preston remembered by Russell Crowe, Tim Allen & other Hollywood stars

Cannon claimed that he stood by Ryan Bowers and promised him, that if he remained strong and made it out after fighting a good fight, he would make his dream of sharing his music with the world come true. Cannon also revealed that Ryan Bowers fought and underwent many surgeries. The rapper eventually learnt to walk and talk again, after coming out of a coma. Within months the duo was back in the studio recording. Amidst the harsh situations of life, Nick Cannon claimed that music was definitely Bower’s safe haven.

Read | Miley Cyrus to Sophie Turner: These Hollywood stars are slaying in Daisy Dukes

Read | Beyonce, Rihanna & other Hollywood divas show how to style all-white outfits; see pics

Popular artist paying tribute to the upcoming Rapper

Since, the Rapper’s tragic demise, tributes have been pouring in. Ryan Bowers was gradually gaining popularity in the underground scene of San Diego and was also building a following on Soundcloud. American Singer and songwriter Kehlani, paid the tributes with implying that she had spoken to Ryan Bowers and begged him not to take his own life. The singer took to twitter to express her grief and love for the late rapper.

RIP lil brother @RyanBowersOB . What ever you were going through I’m just glad it’s over now. I’ll always carry your words with me and never forget what you told me. You’re story won’t be forgotten. Rest easy brother. #ryanbowers #ripryanbowers pic.twitter.com/oBZh43BZQs — Pep Williams (@Pep_Williams) July 19, 2020

RIP RYAN BOWERS I LOVE YOU — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 19, 2020

i love you!! i’m so sorry!! our convo is finna haunt me for the rest of my life!! i begged u bro! im speechless!i’m angry and i know you’re at peace but this shit ain’t ever gon make any sense to me!! rest in LOVE Ryan, I LOVE YOU!! 4L 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 19, 2020

Ryan Bowers Instagram

Ryan Bowers had over 24,000 followers on his Instagram account. The rapper had also appeared on an MTV series made back in 2010. His last Instagram post was about his private album release in a party on July 4, 2020. The San Diego rapper was in a relationship with singer Lia Marie Johnson and posted a few pictures with her on his Instagram handle. The couple also appeared together in the music video for Up All Night.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.