Selena Gomez Addresses Her Fashion Of Disney-era, Says 'It Was Bad'

American singer Selena Gomez became popular with teenagers all over the world with Disney’s Wizards of The Waverly Place. She played a wizard-in-training with funny antics occuring around her and her family that fans enjoyed watching. In the new segment for Vogue titled Life In Looks, the It Ain’t Me hitmaker goes through her fashion evolution from 2007, the year her Disney journey began. She also shared her thoughts on her Disney-era fashion.

Selena Gomez on Disney

Selena opens the fashion directory dedicated to her and the first page that pops up is from her time at Disney. She is wearing a white long top, paired with a pair of black denim and huge boots. The moment she looks at it, she says ‘its so bad!’ She also went on to say that she thought she was ‘so cool’ but now it's very ‘embarrassing’.

But in her defence, Selena says that those were the typical ‘Paramore, Ashlee Simpson’ days and she is absolutely unapologetic about that phase in her life. She further said that she does not want to see this phase ever again. Selena also revealed that at that she did her own makeup and styled her hair as well as she did not have all the ‘fancy stuff’ she now, back then. She added that she also felt ‘edgy’ at that point in time. Concluding, Gomez also jokes that she does not what the hell she was doing.

Selena Gomez on Wizards Of Waverly Place

The teen-fantasy sitcom Wizards of The Waverly Place premiered in 2007 and went on till 2012. Selena played the role of Alex, a young witch who has a tough time keeping her powers hidden from her friends and also deal with the teenage pressures. The cast of the series also included David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera. Over the years of its release, the show went on to win several awards and accolades as well.

Selena Gomez's music

The 28-year-old singer’s latest song Selfish Love was released three months ago. DJ Snake also has collaborated on the track. It has received over 28 million views on YouTube. Earlier this year, Selena also released her first Spanish album titled Revelacion.

