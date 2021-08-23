Selena Gomez Fans Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As The Singer Isn’t Quitting Music

Selena Gomez had earlier mentioned that she may retire from the music industry to focus on acting and producing. The news devastated the singer’s fans, but now they have a reason to celebrate. According to Koimoi, Gomez said she does not plan to stop working in the music industry and making her own music.

Selena Gomez isn't quitting the music industry

The singer said that she will never quit the music industry. However, she mentioned that the work sometimes gets to her, as it's all about her and she is doing the best she can. The singer most recently released her first Spanish record at the beginning of this year.

In interviews about the album she mentioned that she had some challenges along the way. She also mentioned that speaking Spanish is much easier than singing in it. According to reports by Elle magazine, she also put in extra efforts to ensure the manner in which she was speaking the language was authentic. She said, “I focused so hard on making sure that the language I was speaking, and the way I was speaking it, was authentic.” Speaking further about the album she said, “I wanted it to exude love – to talk about pain, but in a way that was confident. There is a song about girls saying goodbye to things that aren’t good for us.”

Selena Gomez on being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder

Most recently the singer has been in the news for opening up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She featured on the cover of Elle magazine and spoke regarding feeling relief after her diagnosis. She said, “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go, Okay, that explains so much. There were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?”

Selena Gomez believes in speaking openly about mental health and has done so several times on her social media account. She will soon be seen in Hulu’s upcoming comedy titled Only Murders in the Building, which will be released on August 31. She will star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

