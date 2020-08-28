Selena Gomez Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Kitchen In A BTS Video Of 'Selena + Chef'; Watch

Recently, HBO Max dropped a BTS video of Selena Gomez from her cooking show, Selena + Chef, which features the Hollywood songstress giving fans a tour of her ‘favourite part of the house’- her kitchen. Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Selena Gomez, can be seen giving fans a glimpse of her spice shelves, her ladle stand and her emergency cloth wipers. Take a look at the video shared:

Selena gives a tour of her house

Get ready to turn up the heat because Selena + Chef is coming back for a second season 🔥 In the meantime, let @selenagomez take you on a behind-the-scenes tour of her beautiful kitchen. pic.twitter.com/zlRhBTL0NM — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 27, 2020

More so, Selena Gomez also had a special shelf made only for storing Pasta, as the singer revealed that she is ‘obsessed’ with it. The actor showed fans all the goodies and snacks she stores in her refrigerator and her pantry room. In the video, Selena explains that her ‘spacious’ kitchen directly leads to the living room.

Selena Gomez's cooking show

As seen in the trailer of Selena + Chef, the songstress is seen seeking cooking guidance from various celebrity chefs. However, while cooking a dish, Selena Gomez almost burnt her house down, as the dish, which was placed in an oven to cook, was on fire. Soon after Selena Gomez realised that something is not right, she rushed to the oven and pulled out what appeared to be on-fire asparagus.

As a result of the fire, Selena Gomez’s fire alarm set off too. For the show, Selena Gomez invited her grandparents and friends as ‘taste-testers’ and the star was seen cooking tacos, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostada, cheese soufflé, and tomato bruschetta. Selena Gomez also cooked Hawaiian doughnuts and mocha chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Selena's work:

Selena kickstarted her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. Later, Gomez gained massive fandom for her role as Alex Russo on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place. Besides her work in the television industry, Selena has delivered several successful films like Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Getaway and The Fundamentals of Caring. Billboard reported that Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide in the year 2017.

